Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Seef Properties has recently announced its bronze sponsorship of Bahrain Royal Night Half Marathon, which is organised by Bahrain Athletics Association at Bahrain International Circuit this December, under the patronage of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The sponsorship agreement was signed at Seef Properties headquarters by Mr. Ahmed Yusuf, Chief Executive Officer of Seef Properties, and Mr. Khalid Al Qattami, Board Member of Bahrain Athletics Association and Head of the Talented Committee, in the presence of representatives of both sides.

Moreover, the sponsorship comes in line with the vision of His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, President of the General Sports Authority, President of Bahrain Olympic Committee and Honourary President of Bahrain Athletics Association, to priorities Bahraini youth to excel in various individual and team sports, in a way that contributes to the success of this international championship and highlight it at the local, regional and global levels.

On this occasion, Mr. Ahmed Yusuf, Chief Executive Officer of Seef Properties, commented: “We are delighted to offer our sponsorship to Bahrain Royal Night Half Marathon as part of the Company’s constant keenness to boost its contribution to corporate social responsibility in various sectors. We always strive to support the Bahraini youth and continuously care for sports activities, events and everything that serves our dear Kingdom, under its Wise Leadership. We are confident that the race will be an impressive Bahraini success story that has its international footprint on a large scale.”

For his part, Mr. Khalid Al Qattami, Board Member of Bahrain Athletics Association and Head of the Talented Committee, said: “We take this opportunity to express our sincere gratitude and appreciation to Seef Properties for its generous support and sponsoring the third edition of the Bahrain Royal Night Half Marathon. This occasion indicates the great interest the Company attaches to national initiatives and events in various vital sectors. We are honoured to have a prominent national company such as Seef Properties among the major sponsors of the tournament, which we hope will be crowned with great success this year.”

