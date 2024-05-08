Global executives are set to attend from Boeing, Airbus, Embraer, COMAC, leading airlines, airports and investment groups.

Registration for the 20-22 May event is live at www.futureaviationforum.com

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: The world's largest aviation investors are set to descend on Riyadh next month for the Future Aviation Forum (FAF24), where Saudi Arabia will showcase more than $100 billion in investment opportunities to enable its ambitious Saudi Aviation Strategy (SAS).

The Forum's Investment Showcase from 20-22 May will highlight projects and incentives to attract investment into the Kingdom's booming aviation sector across airports, airlines, ground services, cargo and logistics.

As part of the $100 billion of investment opportunities, airports account for more than $50 billion, new aircraft orders around $40 billion, while the remaining $10 billion is comprised of other projects, including $5 billion in special logistics areas around the three main airports in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam.

His Excellency the Minister for Transport and Logistics Services, Saleh-Al-Jasser, who will open FAF24 said: “Saudi Arabia is presenting aviation investment opportunities that are unmatched globally, as the Saudi Aviation Strategy triples passenger numbers, connects to more than 250 destinations and handles 330 million passengers and 4.5 million tons of cargo by 2030."

His Excellency the Minister for Investment Khalid Al-Falih, who will open the Investment Showcase, added: “Saudi Arabia is the world’s new investment hub, targeting $3.3 trillion in investment by 2030. Aviation is a key investment sector and enabler of the Kingdom’s broader economic transformation. The aviation investment showcase will provide investors with unparalleled access to participate in the Kingdom’s transformation.”

The Showcase will include investor briefings, meetings and panels on major projects including the massive six runway King Salman International Airport in Riyadh and public private partnerships for the Abha, Taif, Hail and Qassim international airports. The showcase will also feature opportunities in cargo and logistics, Advanced Air Mobility and business aviation. Aviation suppliers will be briefed on expansion plans for new airline Riyadh Air, as well as leading regional airlines including Saudia, Flynas and Flyadeal.

Global executives from Boeing, Airbus, Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Embraer will attend the event, alongside leading investors, airlines, airports, cargo, logistics and aviation services companies. Speakers include the Minister of Transport and Logistics Services, the Minister of Investment, plus Saudi and global aviation and investment CEOs.

The Future Aviation Forum runs 20-22 May 2024 in Riyadh.

About The Future Aviation Forum:

The 2024 Future Aviation Forum hosted by GACA will bring together more than 5,000 aviation experts and leaders from more than 100 countries, including executives from international carriers, all major global manufacturers, airport executives, industry leaders and regulators to shape the future of international air travel and freight management. The Forum will be a global convening point for finding solutions to the most pressing issues in aviation, including supply chain management, human capital planning, capacity growth, customer experience, sustainability, and safety.

The Future Aviation Forum takes place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 20-22, 2024.

About the Saudi Aviation Strategy and General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA):

The Saudi Aviation Strategy is transforming the entire Saudi aviation ecosystem to become the number one aviation sector in the Middle East by 2030, enabled by Vision 2030 and in line with the Kingdom’s National Transport and Logistics Strategy.

The Strategy is unlocking US$100 billion in private and government investment across the Kingdom’s airports, airlines, and aviation support services. The Strategy will extend Saudi Arabia’s connectivity, triple annual passenger traffic, establish two global long-haul connecting hubs, and increase air cargo capacity.

The Saudi Aviation Strategy is led by the Kingdom’s aviation regulator, the General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA). GACA’s regulatory mission is to develop the air transport industry in accordance with the latest international standards, strengthen the position of the Kingdom as a globally influential player in civil aviation, and enforce the relevant rules, regulations, and procedures to ensure air transport safety and security, and sustainability.