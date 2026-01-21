DAVOS: Saudi Arabia’s Quality of Life Program, together with UN-Habitat, today announced the launch of the Index as part of the Quality of Life Initiative (QoLI), a global platform designed to provide cities with a multidimensional, data-driven framework for measuring and enhancing quality of life, positioning well-being at the heart of sustainable urban development for diverse local contexts.

Rooted in the belief that development begins with a better understanding of how people live, work, and relate to each other, the Index places collaborative research and shared priorities into a powerful framework that helps cities move beyond traditional markers like GDP and incorporate real-world lived experiences. The Index measures both global imperatives and local contextual needs, enabling cities to enhance the well-being of diverse communities by translating local insights into more inclusive and effective policies.

The Index has fully integrated 22 cities across six continents and is currently expanding to include more than 80 additional cities. Building on 28 global indicators, the Index provides unrivalled insight into nine quality of life domains - Basic Services and Mobility, Culture and Recreation, Economy, Education, Environment, Governance, Health, Housing, and Social Cohesion - alongside an overarching Life Satisfaction benchmark.

The Index was developed through a global co-creation process engaging the expertise of more than 150 experts and stakeholders from over 40 countries, aligning with international statistical standards and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Commenting on Saudi Arabia’s collaborative role in the Initiative, His Excellency Mr. Ahmed Al Khateeb, Minister of Tourism and Chairman of the Quality of Life Program, said “The launch of the Index as part of the Quality of Life Initiative marks a significant step toward empowering cities around the world with data-driven insights that translate wellbeing into practical priorities, ensuring targeted action is directed toward what matters most to people. As a global convener of stakeholders and partners, Saudi Arabia is excited to share our successes and learn from our peers to guide policies that empower citizens across the world.”

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Khalid Albaker, Chief Executive Officer of the Quality of Life Program, said “Vision 2030 was launched to reframe development around people’s lived experience, and we are proud to bring the lessons we’ve learned throughout its implementation to the global stage. Our ongoing partnership with the UN-Habitat emphasizes our role in supporting global sustainable urban development by contributing actionable insights, evidence-based frameworks, and our own national experiences to shape a new international dialogue on wellbeing.”

During the announcement of the Index at the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting at Davos, H.E. Mr. Al Khateeb, led a dedicated session at the “Saudi House” pavilion titled, ‘Quality of Life 2030 & Beyond: Innovations Shaping the Future of Cities,’ alongside HRH Princess Reema Bandar Al-Saud, Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to the United States, focused on the practical lessons emerging from Saudi Arabia’s transformative journey. The Quality of Life Program’s Director of Sectoral Strategy Development, Mr. Sultan Almulhem, also delivered a keynote presentation engaging investors, experts, and global leaders sharing his personal reflections on how Saudi Arabia’s investment in quality of life unlocks sustainable growth and shared prosperity.

The joint launch underscores a shared commitment by Saudi Arabia and UN-Habitat to advancing inclusive, resilient, and human-centered urban development through global collaboration. By bringing together cities, experts, and partners, the Index offers the means to foster collective learning and support more responsive and sustainable approaches to growth, built on a global network committed to advancing human-centered, evidence-based urban development.

About the Quality of Life Program

The Quality of Life Program is a Vision 2030 Realization Program of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It aims to enhance the quality of life for citizens, residents, and visitors by advancing initiatives across culture, entertainment, sports, tourism, urban development, and wellbeing, contributing to a vibrant society, a thriving economy, and an ambitious nation.

About UN-Habitat

UN-Habitat is the United Nations entity responsible for promoting socially and environmentally sustainable urban development. It works in over 90 countries to support governments and communities in building inclusive, resilient, and sustainable cities through policy advice, technical assistance, knowledge, and partnerships.