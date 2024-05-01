Muscat: The highly anticipated Oman Sustainability Week (OSW) Awards 2024, jointly organized by the Oman Environmental Services Holding Company, be'ah, and CONNECT (Oman Exhibitions Organizing Company LLC), spotlighted the multifaceted achievements of diverse organizations within the realm of sustainability. Marking the commencement of Oman Sustainability Week 2024, this prestigious event was held on April 28, 2024, at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Center (OCEC) under the gracious patronage of His Excellency Salim bin Nasser Al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals. The event also witnessed the attendance of numerous delegates from various ministries, C-suite executives of prominent enterprises, and change-makers influential in the Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) domain.

Developed in collaboration with the Center for Sustainability and Excellence (CSE) in Chicago, Illinois, the framework governing the OSW Awards follows the GRI standard. In addition to recognizing companies for their alignment with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors, the visionary goals set forth by Oman Vision 2040, the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs), and the national Net Zero by 2050 commitments, it also severs as a catalyst propelling the nation's sustainability agenda forward.

This year's event witnessed the introduction of a new category, 'Eco-Mobility,' alongside the ‘Environment, Social and Governance' category. To ensure transparency and relevance, the evaluation process for the 'Eco-Mobility' category adhered to a specialized framework crafted by the Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology. The incorporation of the 'Eco-Mobility' category further complements the comprehensive spectrum of ESG award submission categories, which already includes Government, Academia, Small Businesses, and Medium to Large Businesses.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Mohab Ali Al Hinai, VP of Sustainability and Circular Economy, be’ah, said, that “The Oman Sustainability Week Awards are a prominent recognition for institutions and companies demonstrating leadership in sustainability and the circular economy, acknowledging their outstanding efforts in implementing the best global sustainability and ESG standards. This evaluation comes from recognized institutions that use precise methodologies to ensure continuous and effective improvement in work environments that align with the goals of Oman Vision 2040 and Net-zero targets 2050, according to the framework adopted by the Center for Sustainability and Excellence in Chicago, USA.”

Lauded for their achievements in the Eco Mobility Category were; Asyad Group and OQ received the Bronze Award; Sultan Qaboos University, Mwasalat, Shell Oman Marketing and Premium Motors – Audi received the Silver Award; and EVO received the Gold Award.

The ESG Category celebrated accomplishments across Small Businesses, Academia, Government and Medium to Large Businesses. Organisations recognised in the Small Business Category include – Outward Bound Oman receiving the Bronze Award; Green Universe Enterprise and OP received the Silver Award and Destination Sustainability received the Gold Award. The Academia category saw the University of Technology & Applied Sciences receiving the Bronze Award, and Sultan Qaboos University receiving the Silver Award. In the Government Category, the Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technology received the Bronze Award. In the Medium to Large Enterprises Category, Bank Nizwa and Muscat Stock Exchange received the Bronze Award. Silver Award were presented to Abraj Energy Services, Bank Muscat, BP Oman, Daleel Petroleum, Majis Industrial Services, Oman LNG and Omantel. Gold Awards were presented to Oman Electricity Transmission Company and SLB. Platinum Awards were presented to Asyad Group, Nama Group, Petroleum Development Oman (PDO), Sohar Aluminium and Veolia.

Aligned with the Oman Sustainability Index (OSI), these awards offer a robust assessment platform, enabling companies to gauge and enhance their sustainability performance while concurrently reaffirming their commitment to economic, social, and environmental stewardship. Echoing this ethos, this year's theme, 'Sustainable Living in a Circular Society,' amplifies the imperative of embracing sustainable practices across all sectors, emphasizing their impact on the broader economic landscape.

Notable highlights of the event include the informative and impactful speeches delivered by distinguished speakers. His Excellency Salim Al Aufi, representing the Ministry of Energy and Minerals, offered valuable insights into the Oman Sustainability Week (OSW), while Dr. Mohab Ali Al Hinai, serving as the VP of Sustainability & Circular Economy at be'ah, provided a comprehensive overview of the ESG category. Additionally, Eng. Abdullah Ali Salim Al-Busaidi, the Net Zero Manager from the Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology, shared enlightening perspectives on the Eco-Mobility category.

The OSW Awards 2024 shined the spotlight on achievements in sustainability across various sectors, providing momentum for recognized organizations to persist in setting new benchmarks in their sustainability endeavours. By inspiring industry peers to emulate their success, these initiatives serve to foster socio-economic advancement throughout the country.