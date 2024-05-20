Masdar City, an Abu Dhabi-based sustainable urban community, has opened the region’s largest pump track, designed for wheels of all kinds - bicycles, scooters, skateboards, rollerblades, and wheelchairs - and it’s made sustainably.

Located in Masdar Park, the pump track is more than 7,500 sq m of shaded hills, banked turns, and rest areas supporting three tracks totaling more than 500 m. They are designed for all skill levels, from novice to pro, including people of determination.

Designed in partnership with Switzerland’s internationally renowned track builder Velosolutions, the track was built up with construction waste from previous Masdar City projects.

It was also constructed using liquid natural clay (LNC), a solution that conserves water when combined with soil.

As part of the project, Masdar City commissioned a seven-month study that included live digital monitoring of the soil moisture around the track in areas that included trees, ground covers, and shrubs.

Overall, the project demonstrated water savings of up to 60% for trees at certain times of the year and an overall average savings of 40%.

A grand opening event on May 11 featured demos by professional cyclists, community competitions and giveaways, music, and food.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).