Sharjah: The fourth edition of the Hive Furniture Show (HFS), the region’s first dedicated event targeting big-box furniture and furnishings retailers, traders and manufacturers, kicked off today, Tuesday, at the Expo Centre Sharjah.

Featuring over 200 exhibitors, the event witnesses the participation of major global and local companies and key players in the furniture industry.

Hive Furniture Show 2024 was officially inaugurated by HE Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Expo Centre Sharjah (ECS), in the presence of HE Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al-Awadi, Director-General of SCCI.

HE Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, and Jamal Saeed Bouzanjal, Director of the Corporate Communication Department at SCCI, were also on hand to spearhead the event, alongside several officials and representatives of participating companies.

Following the inauguration, the attendees toured the exhibition with its several pavilions. They received briefings from exhibitors on the key furniture and furnishing products and designs, marking their debut in sales and purchases operations for exhibitors and visitors.

The exhibition showcases a comprehensive range of world-class modern home furniture designs including cutting-edge home appliances, landscape and garden decoration, luxurious furnishings, creative interior designs, and contemporary decorations.

HE Abdallah Sultan Al Owais emphasised that Hive Furniture Show is an important event that would help to revitalize the furniture and furnishings market by providing an exceptional regional platform for international and local businesses to showcase their top products.

The event also serves as an opportunity for furniture retailers and traders to engage with visitors and introduce their new products and offerings to them, thereby solidifying their presence in the UAE markets.

This, in turn, will help boost sales, facilitate business deals, and exchange expertise among exhibitors and hence bolster an industry that is witnessing significant growth in the UAE. This growth is notably fueled by the increasing number of construction and real estate development projects, which significantly drive the demand for luxury furniture products.

For his part, HE Saif Mohammed Al Midfa noted that Hive Furniture Show is a valuable addition to the Expo Centre Sharjah’s specialised furniture exhibitions, such as Furniture 360 and Made-in-Anji Furniture.

Commending the substantial and high-caliber local and international participation of the exhibiting companies as well as the quality of products on display, Al Midfa affirmed that HFS 2024 provides an opportunity for Sharjah’s residents and visitors to explore the latest in furniture, furnishings, and modern home essentials presented by major industry players.

The exhibition is open to visitors from 10 am to 6 pm on Tuesday and Wednesday and from 10 am to 8 pm on Thursday.

