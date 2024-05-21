Dubai, UAE – Community mall, Times Square Center and female-focused health and wellness marketing agency, TishTash Communications join forces for #HealthLove 2024 – a free community-focused event celebrating female health and wellness. Set on Sunday, 9th June, from 10am until 7pm, Times Square Center will be taken over with various activations set to raise awareness and offer visitors an array of experience around healthcare.

For the 3rd year running, #HealthLove 2024 is set to cover mental health, physical health, family, nutrition, fitness, fertility, beauty, wellness, and mindfulness which all make up the parts of a woman’s healthy relationship with herself, her friends and loved ones in an accessible and fun way.

Health and wellness professionals will be empowering and educating women on the day by assisting them to make better-informed choices for their own health and wellbeing, as well as their families’. Guests can expect a full agenda including free health screenings, talks, workshops, childcare, pampering and more.

Nancy Ozbek, General Manager, Times Square Center said of the event, “We are thrilled to be hosting #HealthLove again at Times Square Center together with TishTash! It’s so wonderful for women to come together to celebrate such an important cause. Here at Times Square, we are huge advocates for women’s health and believe in supporting women through all stages of their lives. As a busy working woman, with a demanding job, my health is my priority to help keep all aspects of my life in check. Healthcare education and empowerment for women is an important message and the best form of self-love is taking care of yourself, and that starts with health, in all its forms.”

Natasha Hatherall, CEO, TishTash Communications says, “Hosting #HealthLove 2024 for the 3rd time is a huge honour and something we are very proud of at the agency. TishTash has always been a vocal supporter of the issues facing women that are often not widely discussed. Whether it be talking about infertility, or menopause, or supporting mothers through their journeys as best we can, we are huge advocates of supporting women through all stages of life. Education and accessibility are the key drivers for a healthy society, and when women know how to look after themselves in the right way, they are better advocates for their own families and other women.

She continued, “Stronger, healthier women mean stronger and healthier communities. We hope that this event provides not only a fun and educational experience, but a space where women feel safe and comfortable to ask the tough and daunting questions. We look forward to welcoming as many people as possible on June 9th at Times Square to share the #HealthLove message and share it in a meaningful way, whilst having fun along the way, of course!”

A full itinerary of events on the day will include several talks and activities focused on heart health, family health, mental health, and fertility, supported by a well-known host as well as the opportunity to meet fitness and wellness professionals including Zumba, Yoga, breathwork, mindfulness and more. Guests will have access to free and affordable testing and screening from leading specialists and facilities as well as have access to fun brand pop-ups, entertainment and more!

#HealthLove will take place at Times Square Center on Sunday 9th June from 10am to 7pm and a full itinerary of timings and activations will be available on https://www.healthloveuae.com/ or across social media via www.instagram.com/tishtashtalks and www.instagram.com/timessquaredxb.

