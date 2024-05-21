One of the greatest entertainment phenomenons that Dubai has ever seen, UNTOLD Dubai will be returning for another year in 2025, bringing with it another sensational lineup of some of the hottest global talents

Ticket registration opens today, May 21st, on untold.ae/register, giving you the chance to be one of the first to secure your passes to this incredible celebration of musical mastery. Only registered users will have access to the first tickets sale

Dubai, UAE: Following the massive success of its debut edition in 2024, UNTOLD Dubai will be returning to the city once again in 2025, taking music lovers on another journey of sensory discovery. The festival, which captivated over 185,000 fans earlier this year, will once again be bringing to Dubai some of the best international artists in the world.

The 2024 edition of UNTOLD Dubai was an unparalleled celebration of music and culture, featuring a star-studded lineup that included global icons such as Tïesto, Hardwell, Armin Van Buuren, PSY, G-Eazy, Ellie Goulding, Sebastian Ingrosso, and Timmy Trumpet. Over four exhilarating days from February 15th to 18th, attendees were treated to a series of groundbreaking performances and unforgettable moments. PSY’s legendary show, complete with dynamic dancers and a spectacular fireworks display, Hardwell’s high-energy performance, and Sebastian Ingrosso’s premiere of “Skip” with Steve Angello were just a few highlights of the festival.

The 2024 festival also featured monumental acts like Major Lazer, Badshah, and G-Eazy, who delivered electrifying performances that kept the energy levels soaring from start to finish. Major Lazer’s collaboration with Don Diablo and G-Eazy's latest hits from his album “These Things Happen Too” were further standout moments that left the crowd wanting more.

Building on this tremendous success, UNTOLD Dubai 2025 promises to be even bigger and better. Dedicated to delivering a next-level experience, the festival will bring together an even more impressive roster of international artists and DJs. Fans can look forward to new stage designs, immersive visual and sensory experiences, and an expanded lineup that will surpass all expectations.

Edy Chereji, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of UNTOLD Universe, expressed his excitement saying, “UNTOLD Dubai has set a new benchmark for music festivals in the region. The overwhelming response from our fans in 2024 has inspired us to create an even more extraordinary experience for 2025. We are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of live entertainment and delivering moments that will be remembered for a lifetime.”

As Dubai continues to establish itself as a premier festival destination, UNTOLD Dubai showcases the city’s ability to deliver global entertainment excellence. The festival’s seamless blend of music, culture, and innovation has firmly positioned it as a must-attend event on the international festival calendar.

Excited to join the UNTOLD Dubai 2025 experience? Registration begins on May 21st and by signing up, you’ll be the first to know about date announcements and the festival's location, while also enjoying exclusive access to the best ticket prices. Remember, only registered users can access the first ticket sale. Visit www.untold.ae for further details and to secure your spot at this phenomenal event.

Stay connected with UNTOLD Dubai through the official Instagram @Untoldfestivaldubai and get ready for an unforgettable journey into the heart of musical magic in 2025.