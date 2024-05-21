Riyadh: – The Airports Council International (ACI) Asia-Pacific & Middle East / ACI World Annual General Assembly, Conference and Exhibition (WAGA 2024) today kicks off in Riyadh, marking the start of the most important global gathering of airport leaders.

Running from the 21 to 23 May, the event is hosted by Riyadh Airports Company, which manages and operates King Khalid International Airport (KKIA) in the Saudi capital.

As top-level executives, policymakers, regulators, business associates, analysts, and visionaries converge in Riyadh, anticipation mounts for the latest data and insights aimed at building sustainable future for both global and regional air connectivity—with a steadfast focus on passenger needs.

Key highlights of the event include:

Engaging panel discussions and workshops led by prominent speakers from across the aviation spectrum.

Keynote addresses unveiling the latest trends, strategies, and advancements shaping the industry.

Exhibitions showcasing cutting-edge technologies, services, and solutions driving innovation in airport management and operations.

Networking sessions fostering connections among industry peers and stakeholders.

C-suite debates on airport competitiveness, retail, food and beverage, air transport liberalisation, tourism and aviation, sustainability including SAF, hydrogen and decarbonisation, the potential of air cargo, passenger processes, and more.

ACI Asia Pacific & Middle East Director General Stefano Baronci said, “WAGA 2024 assumes immense significance for us as the event is being held in the Middle East for the first time. As we emerge from the dark clouds of the pandemic, the aviation industry is at a critical juncture, presenting an opportunity for airports to reinvent and enhance competitiveness. Under the overarching theme of "The Global Race: How to Stand Out in a Competitive Airport Ecosystem," our conference aims to enhance industry competitiveness through initiatives focused on environmental sustainability, connectivity, a liberalised market and redefine airport experience.

ACI World Director General & CEO Luis Felipe de Oliveira said: “WAGA signifies more than a mere event — it's an experience that fosters collaboration across the global community of airports, redefining the future of aviation. In the ever-evolving landscape of airports, the pursuit of excellence is paramount. ACI World’s annual event presents a unique opportunity to learn from and network with airport leaders, regulators, and aviation stakeholders; elevate airport competitiveness; and contribute to the advancement of the entire aviation industry for the benefits of travellers and communities.”

Riyadh Airports Company Chief Executive Officer Ayman Aboabah said, "WAGA 2024 holds immense significance for the Saudi civil aviation sector, providing us with a unique opportunity to glean insights from industry leaders and stay abreast of the latest advancements in aviation, both locally and globally. With 171 delegations from council member states, alongside esteemed figures and airport CEOs, we have a platform to engage in fruitful dialogue, exchange ideas, and broaden our horizons".

About ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East (ACI APAC & MID)

ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East (ACI APAC & MID) serves as the voice of 133 airport members, operating 624 airports across 47 countries/territories in Asia-Pacific and Middle East. ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East is head-quartered in Hong Kong and has a Middle East office in Riyadh (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia). ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East represents the collective interests of airport members to promote professional excellence in airport management and operations. ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East's mission is to advocate for policies and provide services that strengthen its members’ ability to serve their passengers, employees and stakeholders.