The Sultanate, represented by the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn”, has commenced its participation at the Saudi Food Show 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Held at Riyadh Front Exhibition and Convention Centre, the Sultanate is participating at Saudi Arabia’s largest F&B sourcing event alongside 97 countries featuring over 1,000 F&B exhibitors.

Dr. Rashid Al Alawi, Investment Director at Madayn, emphasised the significance of the Sultanate’s participation in the second edition of the Saudi Food Show, as it features an ideal platform to boost international trade relations, explore lucrative business opportunities, and highlight advancements in food industries, packaging, and processing. “The event plays a key role in facilitating communication between Omani companies and key stakeholders from diverse markets, thereby encouraging collaboration and driving growth in the Sultanate’s food industry,” Al Alawi pointed out.

Through participating at the Saudi Food Show, Madayn aims to showcase the quality and diversity of Omani goods as well as highlight the incentives and facilities available to potential investors in its various industrial cities to a global audience, and hence attract new investments with the ultimate objective of advancing the national economy and aligning with the primary goals of Oman Vision 2040.

In addition to Madayn, the Sultanate’s pavilion at the exhibition features Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, SMEs Development Authority, and Salalah Free Zone. Additionally, leading Omani companies, factories and SMEs in the food industry are showcasing their products at Saudi Food Show, including Areej Vegetable Oils and Derivatives, Al Bahja Group, Al Zain Poultry, Bayan Coffee, Dukan Al Asal, Omani Gulf Food Company, Overseas Food Industries, Ataya Trading and Industrial Company (Yamama), International Sea Food Company (Simak), in addition to several SMEs representing the food industry.

The Omani companies have the opportunity to introduce their products, showcase the advanced technologies underpinning their manufacturing processes, and acquaint themselves with the offerings and technologies of their counterparts in the F&B sector in terms of production, packaging, and presentation. Moreover, Omani firms will actively pursue agents, contracts, and deals to expand their operations on a global scale.

