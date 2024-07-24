Indian restaurants in Bahrain are being encouraged to apply for the annual ‘Annapurna Certificate’ by the Indian Embassy.

The certificate, by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations, honours outlets operating abroad that have contributed to promoting Indian cuisine and culinary traditions.

It serves as a symbol of appreciation for the significant role the Indian restaurants play in introducing Indian gastronomy to local communities abroad.

The winning restaurants should have been in operation for at least five years and follow a high level of compliance with food hygiene and safety norms.

‘Annapurna’ certificates will be handed out to the winners in a special ceremony at the embassy.

The application deadline is August 31; for guidelines visit eoibahrain.gov.in.

