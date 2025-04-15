Doha, Qatar: As part of the solid fraternal relations and historic ties between the State of Qatar and the Arab Republic of Egypt and their keenness to boost multi-level consultations and coordination, HE President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi paid an official visit to Doha on April 13-14, 2025.

The talks between the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and HE President El-Sisi were held in an atmosphere of brotherhood and understanding and reflected the depth of bilateral relations and their solidity and mutual trust. The agenda included ways to foster multi-sector cooperation to enhance shared interests and open new horizons for integration and partnership.

Stressing the importance of boosting economic cooperation, the two sides have agreed to continue joint work to promote investment and economic exchange, reflecting the political will of the two countries and contributing to supporting sustainable economic development that serves the aspirations of the two brotherly peoples.

In this context, the two sides reiterated their commitment to supporting their economic partnership and working towards a package of direct Qatari investments totaling USD 7.5 billion to be implemented over the next phase, manifesting the strength of the relationship between the two countries and streamlining the achievement of sustainable economic development for the interests of the two brotherly peoples.

Meanwhile, the two sides have affirmed the centrality of the Palestinian cause for Arabs and their firm stance backing the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, primarily their right to establish an independent state on the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with peace initiatives and relevant international resolutions.

Affirming their support for efforts to achieve Palestinian national reconciliation and the need to unify Palestinian ranks, ensuring the activation of Palestinian state institutions and the fulfillment of the aspirations of the brotherly Palestinian people, the two sides have reiterated their full support for the Gaza reconstruction plan and expressed their aspiration for an international conference on this matter to be hosted by the Arab Republic of Egypt, in cooperation with regional and international partners, to coordinate humanitarian and development efforts to ensure improved living conditions for the Palestinian people in the Strip.

The two sides have expressed their grave concern over the continued escalation in the Gaza Strip and stressed the importance of continuing joint efforts to achieve an immediate and sustainable ceasefire, ensure the delivery of urgent humanitarian aid to civilians, and support reconstruction efforts to alleviate the suffering of the brotherly Palestinian people.

They have expressed grave concerns over the ongoing armed conflict in the Sudan and emphasized the importance of an immediate cessation of military operations and a return to the comprehensive national dialogue process, which would preserve the country's unity and sovereignty and end the suffering of its brotherly people. The two sides affirmed their full support for all regional and international initiatives aimed at ending the conflict.

The two sides have embraced the continuation of indirect negotiations between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran, affirming their support for any peaceful efforts aimed at reducing tensions in the region and enhancing security and stability. They also commended the diplomatic efforts exerted by the sisterly Sultanate of Oman in this regard.

The State of Qatar and the Arab Republic of Egypt have stressed the importance of enabling regional and international efforts aimed at calming the situation and achieving peaceful solutions, particularly their mediation efforts in partnership with the United States of America, to achieve a ceasefire and end the war in the Gaza Strip.

They condemned all attempts to undermine the negotiating process or target mediators, which aim only to sabotage mediation efforts.

Meanwhile, the State of Qatar has expressed its support for the nomination of Dr. Khaled El Enany of the Arab Republic of Egypt for the position of Director-General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), in recognition of his academic and cultural career and confidence in his ability to contribute positively to the work of the organization.

They also expressed satisfaction with the progress made in bilateral relations over the past period, stressing the importance of building on these achievements and advancing relations to broader levels, within a framework of mutual respect and a shared vision for a future of security, stability, and prosperity

