The 29th Dubai Duty Free UAE Nationals Cup took place on the Faldo course of the Emirates Golf Club on Saturday, 18th May and saw a total of 40 Emirati golfers compete in a stable ford format to win the coveted trophy.

The tournament was tightly contested, with Shames Al Hashemi declared the overall winner with 36 points. Shames had a great start to his back nine, where he made a gross birdie on Hole 10, which was then followed by a net eagle on Hole 14.

Narrowly edging out Al Hashemi were Rashed Al Emadi and Rayyan Al Maazmi, who both carded 35 points to become first and second runners-up, respectively. Rashed played consistently throughout his round, where he made net birdies on holes 14 and 16. While the highlight of Rayyan’s round came on the front nine, where he made a gross birdie on Hole 8.

Dubai Duty Free Chief Operating Officer, Ramesh Cidambi, along with Sinead El Sibai, Senior Vice President – Marketing was joined by General Abdullah Alhashmi, Vice Chairman of the Emirates Golf Federation at the prize presentation.

Commenting on the UAE Nationals Cup, Ramesh Cidambi said: “Congratulations to all the winners and thanks to all the participants who played today. We were pleased to have 10 junior golfers participate and to have several female golfers play. We are keen to grow this tournament, which marks its 30th anniversary next year. Thanks to Emirates Golf Club for their efforts in ensuring a great day was had by all.”

General Abdullah Alhashmi added, “The UAE Nationals Cup is a highlighted event for the UAE national golf community every year. For almost three decades, Dubai Duty Free and the Emirates Golf Federation have worked together to encourage UAE nationals to play the sport of golf. On behalf of the Emirates Golf Federation, I would like to personally thank Mr. Colm McLoughlin for his hard work, support, and leadership in UAE Golf development. We look forward to continuing our collaboration and growing the game that we all love.”

In the Junior Division, Tariq Khoory won with 32 points. Tariq had a great finish to his round where he made three net birdies in his last five holes. In the Ladies Division, Aasiya Saleem won with 34 points after finishing strong with a net birdie on Hole 18.

In the Gross Division, Intissar Rich won with 37 points. Intissar had an incredible front nine where she shot a gross 33 which included birdies on Hole 3, 5 & the very difficult 6th hole.

Special on-course prizes were also given away to Darwish Al Qubaisi and Hannah Alan, winning Nearest the Pin Men (Hole 8) and Nearest the Pin Ladies (Hole 12), respectively. Shames Al Hashemi and Aasiya Saleem won the Longest Drive Men (Hole 16) and Longest Drive Ladies (Hole 5).

