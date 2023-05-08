This month's edition of the OMA Emirates Medalford in Association with Christie's International Real Estate Dubai was well attended, seeing 89 participants play over the Fire course. The first real signs of summer came yesterday (Sunday) as the heat of the afternoon sun was beating down over Jumeirah Golf Estates.

Participants played a Medalford Individual Stroke Play format and also recorded Stableford scores. Ladies were playing from the orange tee markers, with gents playing from the OMA Emirates tee markers. The Handicap allowance was 95%.

The Medalford field was split into two divisions, participants with a playing with a 10.4 handicap and below participating in ‘Gents Division A’ and those with a handicap of 10.5 and below competing in 'Gents Division B'.

Ravi Khanna (16) was the May Medalford champion with a fantastic net 66 (6 under par). Khanna had a particular run of form during his early stages of the back nine, where he went net eagle-birdie-eagle on holes 12, 13 and 14.

The winner of the Gents Division A was Ben Wise, who plays off a handicap of 9. He had four net birdies, two regular birdies and a net eagle on his card to finish with a round of net 66 (6 under par). Wise narrowly missed out on becoming champion having lost to Khanna in a card count-back.

The runner-up was Jamal Marghoob (10), with a net 69 (3 under par). A particular highlight came on hole four, where he made a net birdie; hole 4 is the most challenging hole on the Fire course. Marghoob followed this with a regular birdie and a fantastic net eagle on the back nine. Scott Marshall (5) came third in the Gents Division A, determined through a count-back, with a net 69 (3 under par).

The Gents Division B winner by one shot was Manu Chauhan (28), with a net 67 (5 under par). Karl Shehfe (17) was the runner-up with a score of net 68. The third-place position went to Martin Stewart (14), also with a net 68 but determined through a card count-back with Shehfe.

Eleven ladies competed in the Medalford; the winner of the ladies category with a score of net 67 (5 under par) was Mitsuko Emmerson (10). Emmerson stormed ahead and won the category by seven whole shots. A particular highlight of Emmerson's round was the back-to-back net eagles secured on holes 17 and 18.

The senior's category was won by Dorin-Mirel Mateiu (11) with a great score of net 67 (5 under par).

Winning the gross category with a superb personal effort was Tom Neale, who shot a gross 68 (four under par). Neale had a very consistent card, only dropped two shots to the course, and was three under for his back nine. The runner-up to Neale was Marcus Dutton, who also shot a gross 68 but lost in a count-back. Dutton played impressive golf, picking up two eagles – one on each nine.

Russel Wilson (16) won the Stableford category with a fantastic score of 40 points, showing a very consistent 20 points on each nine. Runner-up position went to Gregory Mathieu (19), who scored 19 Stableford points on the front nine, followed by 20 on the back nine for a total of 39 Stableford points.

Whilst concluding the prize-giving presentation, Adam Stastny, Assistant Golf Services Manager, commented; "On behalf of Jumeirah Golf Estates, I would like to take this opportunity to thank our sponsors; OMA Emirates and Christie's International Real Estate Dubai, for their ongoing support of member events. Congratulations to all prize winners and thank you for showing your superb participation this month."

BEAT THE PRO WINNER

Bilbo Perrot

NEAREST THE PIN SPONSORED BY CHRISTIE’S INTERNATIONAL REAL ESTATE DUBAI

8TH HOLE Nick Wright (3ft)

14TH HOLE Willemijn Roeterdink

STABLEFORD

RUNNER-UP Gregory Matieu 39 POINTS

WINNER Russell Wilson 40 POINTS

GROSS

RUNNER-UP Marcus Dutton 68 GROSS

WINNER Tom Neale 68 GROSS (ACPO)

SENIOR

WINNER Dorin-Mirel Mateiu 67 NET

LADIES

WINNER Mitsuko Emmerson 67 NET

GENTS DIVISION B

THIRD PLACE Martin Stewart 68 NET

RUNNER-UP Karl Shehfe 68 NET (ACPO)

WINNER Manu Chauhan 67 NET

GENTS DIVISION A

THIRD PLACE Scott Marshall 69 NET

RUNNER-UP Jamal Marghoob 69 NET (ACPO)

WINNER Ben Wise 66 NET

OMA EMIRATES MEDAL CHAMPION

Ravi Khanna 66 NET (-6)

About Jumeirah Golf Estates

Jumeirah Golf Estates is a world-class residential golf destination offering luxury homes and leisure facilities amidst two internationally-acclaimed championship golf courses, creating an unmatched lifestyle experience in the heart of Dubai. Set across 1,119 hectares of lush green landscape, the development is an unrivalled destination offering attractive investment opportunities and world-class amenities. With 1800 family homes, Jumeirah Golf Estates currently comprises 16 unique communities, which overlook two of the world’s finest golf courses, Earth and Fire. Each individually designed villa, apartment and townhouse is more than a residence; it is an ideal home in its own right. As host of the annual DP World Tour Championship until 2031 and home to the DP World Golf Performance Centre and the Tommy Fleetwood Academy. Jumeirah Golf Estates rivals the best golfing destinations in the world.