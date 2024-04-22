Doha, Qatar: Despite struggling in the final round, Calum Fitzgerald registered a three-shot victory to claim the 2024 WAGR Qatar Open Amateur Golf Championship title at the Doha Golf Club yesterday.

The Englishman, who shot a four-over-par 76 in the last round, finished with an aggregate of 217, ahead of Saleh Al Kaabi after the Qatar ace soared to day’s best score of one-under-par 71 to finish runner-up.

Fitzgerald will compete in the next edition of the prestigious Commercial Bank Qatar Masters by virtue of winning the tournament.

Ireland’s Keith Crowley secured third place with a card of 77 yesterday aggregating 225, with Pakistan’s Omar Khalid Hussain finishing joint fourth after falling a stroke behind with a card of 75 yesterday along with Andrew Ikstrums. Australia’s Ikstrums, who shared joint lead on the opening day, wrapped up his campaign carding 77 yesterday.

Qatar’s Daniil Sokolov and Bahrain’s Mohamed Diab Alnoaimi followed the duo with total scores of 227 and 228 respectively.

Another Bahrain golfer Yousif Ali Janahi and Olivier van Lelyveld of the Netherlands registered identical aggregates of 232 while England’s Andrew Saunders carded 71 yesterday to finish with a total of 233.

QGA Board Member Mohammed Faisal Al Naimi honoured the top finishing golfers during the closing ceremony.

Around 100 golfers from 30 countries took part in the tournament, which was in its 38th edition.

