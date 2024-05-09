Dubai:– The Museum of the Future, a global hub dedicated to reimagining the future and shaping humanity’s next chapter ignites a captivating exploration of artificial intelligence (AI), art, and sustainable design with its exclusive Future Experts session titled ‘Nature's Fusion: AI, Art, and Sustainable Design’.

Taking place on 11 May 2024 from 11 am to 12.30 pm at the Museum of the Future, this riveting session will feature industry experts such as Ila Colombo, Creative Director, Artist, AI Innovator, Liane Thompson, Founder and CEO of Aquaai Corporation and Wanyu He, Architect, Co-Founder, CEO of LookX for a riveting discussion on the future of creative innovation. Dive deep into the powerful intersection of AI and its potential to revolutionise art and sustainable design.

Through this session, guests will also have the chance to discover the intriguing concept of the Symbiocene, a new narrative of harmony and co-existence. Additionally, they will learn about the ground-breaking environmental technology powered by AI and discover how it is transforming sustainable architecture. This is a unique opportunity to ignite inspiration and visualise a future where technology and design converge to forge a sustainable world.

Whether you're a tech enthusiast, an advocate for sustainability, or simply intrigued by the future of AI, art, and sustainable design, this Future Expert session promises an unforgettable experience.

This event is free to attend, so don't miss out on the chance to be part of this exhilarating experience – secure your spot now and witness the future of tomorrow unfold before your very eyes.

For more information and registration please visit: https://museumofthefuture.ae/en/program/future-experts

Date: Saturday, 11 May 2024

Time: 11.00 AM to 12.30 PM

Venue: Museum of the Future

