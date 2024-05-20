Prime Holding’s (PRMH) consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company hiked 11,661.2% year on year (YoY) in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024 to EGP 17.144 million, compared to EGP 145,769, according to the company’s audited financial statement.

The firm earned EGP 56.35 million in total operating revenues in Q1 2024, up from EGP 45.437 million in Q1 2023.

The firm achieved standalone net profits after tax of EGP 1.387 million in Q1 2024, compared to EGP 619,214 in Q1 2023.

Meanwhile, standalone total operating revenues rose to EGP 7.518 million from EGP 4.119 million.

Prime Holding is an EGX-listed company, which provides investments and financial services for corporations, institutions, government entities, and individuals within Egypt and abroad.

