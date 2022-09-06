Abu Dhabi, UAE: As part of the UAE Industrial Strategy, the country is set to transform its industrial sector into a global manufacturing hub. The ‘Operation 300 Billion’ strategy announced last year aims to develop the UAE’s industrial sector and enhance its role in stimulating the national economy. The national In-Country Value (ICV) initiatives such as ‘Operation 300 Billion’, ‘Make it in the Emirates’ and ‘Made in Abu Dhabi’ strategies aim to further boost the private sector's participation in the country’s economic development, localise critical parts of the production supply chain and provide motive to drive manufacturing and industrialisation forward.

The upcoming Middle East Design & Build Week (MEDBW) and Middle East Manufacturing & Technology Expo (MEMT) will witness the manufacturing, technology and construction industries showcasing products, services, and solutions from 12 – 14 September at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), UAE. The exhibitions will be hosted with the support of Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) and jointly organised by Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ADCCI) and CONNECT.

A diverse mix of local and international exhibitors seeking to strengthen their foothold or gain a share of the growing market in the UAE will use the platform to demonstrate new technologies and innovative solutions, connect with partners and explore new opportunities. Some of the participating companies are Emirates Development Bank, Emirates Steel Arkan, Al Masaood LLC, Advanced Products of Sand LLC, Al Talah Board Manufacturing Ltd. LLC, Department for International Trade, Global Gypsum Co. L.L.C, Salalah, INECO INC., Marj Development LLC, Memaar Building Systems, Plan Radar Software Trading LLC, 3DTIV TECH, Al Mahbara Digital Audio Visual Systems Trading LLC, AVEVA Select Gulf, Solid World Middle East DMCC, Tech Assist FZE, Trane Technologies, Umm Al Quwain Free Trade Zone Authority and many more.

Emirates Development Bank (EDB), the Finance and Innovation Partner for both events, will showcase their offerings, focused on companies in the manufacturing, advanced technology, infrastructure, healthcare, and food security sectors.

INFOR, the Technology Partner, is a global leader in cloud software solutions serving over 7,000 industrial manufacturing customers in more than 100 countries. INFOR will share their valuable insights in their session “Evolving Beyond Industry 4.0 – Leveraging AI, Digital Transformation and Emerging Technologies” in the Manufacturing Talks on 13th September.

In addition to the business development opportunities, the events will impart valuable insights into the current strategies and future trends of manufacturing, construction and design industries through panel discussions and free-to-attend workshops accredited by CPD. Eminent speakers from AESG, American University in Dubai, Abu Dhabi Department of Culture & Tourism, RIBA, Simone de gale Architects, Schueco Middle East, VOX, KEP Consultants, Emirates Steel, Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, Al Masaood LLC, Ministry of Industry & Advanced Technology, Emirates Development Bank, and many more renowned organisations will address a variety of topics highlighting innovations, trends and opportunities in the construction, design and manufacturing sectors.

In a note extending invitation to industry professionals to attend the events, His Excellency Mohamed Helal Al Mheiri, Director General, Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce & Industry said, “We invite you to join us at the Middle East Design & Build Week and Middle East Manufacturing & Technology Expo to witness a break-through transformation impacting your business growth. There’s no better time than now to embrace the industrial and manufacturing revolution. Come, be part of the rapidly transforming economic landscape in the UAE!”

By single registration, attendees will be able to visit both the events and take advantage of wide range of opportunities to network, develop, learn, and discover latest solutions in the construction, design, industrialisation, manufacturing, and technology sectors.

Entry to the events is free of charge. Register online https://bit.ly/3cp734e

For more information, visit www.middleeastdesignandbuildweek.com and www.memanufacturingandtechnology.com