JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia: With the Middle East spearheading some of the most ambitious infrastructure projects in the world, including the $500 billion Neom city project, the International Geotechnical Innovation Conference (IGIC 2024) taking place in Jeddah on May 6-7, 2024, is set to attract over 400 delegates, including more than 30 industry-leading speakers.

IGIC 2024 aims to foster the Middle East & Gulf region’s ambitious growth plans, where tall buildings and skyscrapers form the core of its vision. The conference aims to discuss best practices in optimizing the geotechnical aspects central to improving the design and construction of deep foundations, ground improvement and underground infrastructures, to enable safe, cost-effective and sustainable structures.

As a premier gathering in the field of geotechnical engineering, IGIC 2024 will feature two intensive workshops, eight keynote presentations, over ten insightful sessions, and five plus comprehensive case studies, making it an essential forum for professionals seeking to delve into the future of geotechnical engineering.

The forum further discusses the latest case studies from the region’s biggest construction projects, recent metro projects, bridges, tunnels and city development works and delves into core areas including innovative soil improvement and deep foundation solutions, soil structure interactions, AI & advanced technology solutions in geotechnics.

The Chairman of IGIC 2024 Technical Advisory Committee Dr. Marwan Alzaylaie, Senior Manager of Geotechnical Engineering at the Dubai Development Authority said, "We are on the brink of a transformative era in geotechnical engineering. The International Geotechnical Innovation Conference offers a unique platform to exchange innovative ideas and advanced methodologies that can dramatically improve the effectiveness and sustainability of foundation projects. It's an opportunity for the global community to align on best practices and pioneering technologies that will define the future of our industry."

The conference features a series of keynote presentation from world-renowned professionals in geotechnical engineering. Prof. Dr.-Ing. Rolf Katzenbach from the Technical University of Darmstadt, Germany, will share insights on innovative foundation technologies for the foundation of high-rise buildings. Prof. Robert Liang from the University of Dayton, USA, will discuss advancing data-driven site characterization techniques in the age of Artificial Intelligence. Additionally, Dr. Rod Eddies of Fugro will bridge the gap between academic research and practical applications, emphasizing solutions to common industry challenges.

The expertise extends with Prof. Jie Han from the University of Kansas, USA, known for his work on geosynthetics and reinforced soil systems, and Prof. Deepankar Choudhury from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, an expert in earthquake geotechnical engineering.

IGIC 2024 will not only serve as a hub for knowledge exchange but also feature an exhibition showcasing cutting-edge technologies and solutions in geotechnical engineering. This gathering is a must-attend for engineers, project owners, development authorities, and academics aiming to stay at the forefront of industry advancements.

Strategic partners of the event include International Society for Soil Mechanics and Geotechnical Engineering (ISSMGE), International Geosynthetics Society and Geo-Institute, Deep Foundation Institute, Society of Engineers – UAE among other prestigious institutions globally.

The conference is proudly supported by leading solution providers in geotechnical engineering such as Fugro, Gulf Consult, Geoharbour, and Soil Improvement Contracting Company among plethora of other contractors, equipment and service providers, ensuring a rich collaboration of ideas and innovations.

For more information on the agenda, registration, and accommodation, interested parties are encouraged to visit the conference website at https://geotechnicalinnovationconference.com

-Ends-

Press release issued on behalf of GM Events by Coral Coast Public Relations. For press inquiries, please connect with Verna on +971581544378 or verna@coralcoastpr.com / nishrat@coralcoastpr.com. For event inquiries, please connect with Medhat on mohamed@gmpublicrelations.ae