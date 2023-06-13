KSA’s Baud Telecom Company shared a case study on its successful partnership with Huawei in Saudi Arabia and its future plans for business development

Almaty, Kazakhstan, Huawei hosted its first-ever regional Partner Summit in Kazakhstan to gather industry leaders from the Middle East and Central Asia (ME & CA) region to explore the infinite possibilities of digitalization. Huawei Middle East recently expanded its region to include Central Asia. The company’s first ME & CA Partner Summit took place on the sidelines of its annual flagship event, Huawei Tech Carnival, in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Under the theme 'Grow Together, Win the Future', senior Huawei enterprise business executives shared their insights on the latest products and technologies, broader industry trends, and business perspectives related to regional partners at the Huawei Middle East & Central Asia Partner Summit.

At the event, Huawei also signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Avicom, one of the leading ICT providers headquartered in Baku, Azerbaijan, providing ICT services and solutions to both private and public organizations in the Central Asia region. The agreement is set to establish an Experience & Training Innovation Center in Baku for demo, test and training purposes. The signing ceremony took place between David Xu, General Manager of Huawei Azerbaijan, and Yalchin Nahmatov, Founder, Avicom.

Huawei also showcased various products and solutions for its partners during the Summit. Participants discussed partner channel development and market opportunities in the Middle East and Central Asia region as well as the 2023 Huawei ME&CA Partner Policy.

High-profile partners also shared their successful case studies to impart knowledge on industry best practices. Ibrahim Al Kharboush, CEO, Baud Telecom Company, based in Saudi Arabia, shared a case study on its successful partnership with Huawei in KSA and its future plans for business development.

Alaa Elshimy, Managing Director and Senior Vice President, Enterprise Business Group, Middle East & Central Asia, said, "Huawei and our partners share common goals – working together to build a diversified and thriving ICT ecosystem. The Huawei ME & CA Partner Summit offers an excellent opportunity to measure our progress in nurturing a thriving partner ecosystem that benefits our end customers while exploring new opportunities in the digital economy. We also got to welcome our Central Asia partners this time and celebrate a region that is at the heart of global digital transformation trends."

Dmitry Nikitov, Vice CEO, International Business, Marvel Distribution, delivered a talk on ‘Partner Channel Development and Marketing Opportunities in Central Asia’ and highlighted that Huawei is the leading vendor for Marvel’s project business. He added, “Marvel’s focus is to enhance digital ecosystems and promote the intensive growth of our regions, in order to help develop and transform the modern world at a rapid pace by offering a wide range of innovative digital services and solutions.”

The Partner Summit concluded with a gala dinner and award ceremony where partners from 19 countries were awarded across 32 categories. Huawei also awarded the winners of the recent Enterprise Partners Technology Contest. The Contest, held in the region for the first time, comprised three domains - Datacom, Storage and Optical Networking – focusing on accelerating digital transformation for our partners.

To date, Huawei enjoys relationships with more than 30,000 enterprise partners worldwide, including sales partners, solution partners, service operations partners, talent alliances, investment and financing partners, industry organizations, and industry partners. Across the global marketplace, Huawei continues to invest in partner development, cultivation, motivation, and support programs. It does and will do whatever it can to maintain healthy operations of the ecosystem. Moving forward, Huawei will increase investment in strategic partnerships, maintain stable policies and embrace cloud strategies to cultivate high-capability partners and foster local ICT talent.

Under the theme 'Leading Digital Infrastructure for New Value Together', Huawei's ME&CA Tech Carnival brought together industry opinion leaders to explore the infinite possibilities of digitalization. At this summit, Huawei introduced its latest innovations and practices in intelligent cloud networks, F5G and storage technologies that can build a reliable, simplified, green & data-centric foundation for diverse applications to thrive. For more information about the Huawei Middle East & Central Asia Tech Carnival 2023, please visit: https://e.huawei.com/topic/2023-ae-meca-tech-carnival/ae/

