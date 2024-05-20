ETax, a technology solutions provider owned by Ministry of Finance and e-finance, has signed a contract with the Real Estate Taxation Authority (RTA) to implement the latter’s digitization framework, as per a press release on May 20th.

The deal comes within the framework of the Ministry of Finance’s strategy to digitize all of its affiliated entities and bodies.

Under the agreement, eTax will provide a suite of services, the most important of which will be conducting the technical operation, analyzing, designing, operating, developing, and maintaining the authority’s applications.

In addition, it will be in charge of quality control and technical support services, as well as technical hosting of the authority’s applications, cybersecurity services, and other technical services in cooperation with e-finance.

“This agreement signifies the launch of a new and pivotal phase for the Group, and its associated companies, in moving forward with its ambitious project that aims to digitize the entire suite of services and transactions provided by the Ministry of Finance and its associated agencies,” Chairman of e-finance Ibrahim Sarhan commented.

“The authority’s digitalization project primarily aims to support citizens in settling their tax obligations digitally and automatically without incurring the hassle of physically heading to the authority’s offices, thus contributing to the provision of simple and high-quality services to citizens,” Managing Director of eTax Khaled Abdel Ghany said.

