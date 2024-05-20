UAE - Bayanat, a leading provider of AI-powered geospatial solutions, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), an India-based global leader in software and digital solutions.

The MoU signifies a unified commitment to advancing TCS’ digital farming, sustainability, and digi gov offerings through Bayanat’s digital twin and geospatial analytics technology.

Under the agreement, Bayanat brings its technological prowess in AI-driven geospatial solutions to complement TCS's cutting-edge digital offerings. Bayanat's insights and capabilities in digital twin and AI-powered geospatial analytics will enhance TCS’ digital farming offerings, bolstering agricultural productivity and sustainability.

Net-zero journeys

By integrating Bayanat's technologies, TCS can optimise resource management and environmental conservation efforts within its sustainability solutions, facilitating net-zero journeys and clean operations for clients.

Additionally, Bayanat's technologies will seamlessly integrate into TCS's digital government framework, providing valuable insights to optimise resources and improve business processes, policies, and models.

Hasan Al Hosani, Managing Director of Bayanat, commented: "The collaboration between Bayanat and Tata Consultancy Services demonstrates the limitless opportunities to expand our AI-powered geospatial offerings in India. With shared synergies and a common goal for progress, we anticipate unlocking numerous opportunities for growth and impact in the digital landscape. This collaboration is just the beginning of what we envision as a long and fruitful relationship with TCS."

Create value

Ajay Singh, Regional General Manager of the UAE, Kuwait and Oman commented: The collaboration and partnership between Tata Consultancy Services and Bayanat will help the customers to tackle complex challenges and create value for all stakeholders involved.

“With TCS Sustainability Solutions that leverages AI/ML-powered analytics will enable organisations to meet sustainability goals through end-to-end emission visibility. Collaborating on TCS Digital Agriculture Platform can deliver key insights for better crop planning, forecast pest and disease issues, detect infestations, monitor crop health & weather anomalies and forecast yield.

Vikas Gupta, Head of Government Business of UAE commented: “The collaboration and partnership between Tata Consultancy Services and Bayanat on DigiGov Framework that leverages Business 4.0 pillars – intelligent, agile, automated and on the cloud – will be helpful to drive an organisation’s digital ecosystems across digital strategy, technology, stakeholders, domain and business processes, channels and other organisational elements. Through this partnership multiple opportunities can be explored on the areas of Sustainability, Digital Farming and Digi GOV Framework.”

Work in India

This agreement is another example of Bayanat’s ongoing work in India. Earlier this year, Mira Aerospace, a joint venture between Bayanat and UAVOS agreed to develop and manufacture High Altitude Platform Stations (HAPS) with Veda Aeronautics, an Indian Aerospace & Defence company involved in Unmanned Systems, to deliver the world's most advanced HAPS solutions designed for the Indian market.

As Bayanat continues its expansion into the Indian market, today’s collaboration with TCS underscores its continued commitment to driving innovation and progress in digital farming, sustainability solutions, and digital government frameworks.

