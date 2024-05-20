Doha, Qatar: Fahad Al-Sulaiti, the chief executive officer of Education Above All (EAA), shared how technology and innovation is shaping the organization’s strategic vision. Speaking at the Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar (CMU-Q) Dean’s Lecture Series, Al-Sulaiti discussed how EAA is finding alternative pathways to improve access to a quality education among the world’s most marginalized populations.

Al-Sulaiti stressed that EAA is in line with the fourth goal of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which is to" Ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all".

“EAA is committed to ensuring no child or youth is left out of the education system, and we focus on the most vulnerable—particularly children, women, and refugees—whose education is compromised due to poverty, conflict, or lack of resources.”

Dean Michael Trick believed the lecture was particularly relevant for CMU-Q students: “Our students in each program are learning how AI works, and how it is shaping their fields and the world around them. Mr. Al-Sulaiti’s insights into the human impact of technology demonstrates the possibilities that AI can unlock to improve quality of life.”

Al-Sulaiti highlighted EAA’s current innovative initiatives, such as the Internet Free Education Resource Bank (IFERB) in India and the Digital School Program in Zambia and Pakistan that offer flexible learning options to complement mainstream education. He also shared ways that innovation will shape the future of equity in education.

“We are investing in alternative ways of providing education access,” said Al-Sulaiti. “We believe we can play a key role in leveraging AI, including exploring adaptive learning pathways, AI-powered assessments, and interactive environments, particularly in areas with limited resources or diverse learning paces.”

The Dean’s Lecture Series at CMU-Q serves as a forum for some of the most influential thinkers and leaders in Qatar. The series will return in the fall of 2024.

About Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar

For more than a century, Carnegie Mellon University has set its own course with programs that inspire creativity and collaboration. A private, top-ranked and global university, Carnegie Mellon looks beyond the traditional borders of the university campus to have a transformative impact locally, nationally, and globally.

In partnership with Qatar Foundation, Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar opened in 2004. CMU-Q offers select undergraduate programs in biological sciences, business administration,

computer science, and information systems. With identical degree requirements to those at the Pittsburgh campus, more than 1200 alumni have graduated from CMU-Q. Today, more than 450 students from 61 countries call Carnegie Mellon Qatar home.

About the Education Above All (EAA) Foundation

The Education Above All (EAA) Foundation is a global foundation established in 2012 by Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser. EAA aims to transform lives through education. We believe that education is the single most effective means of reducing poverty, creating peaceful and just societies, unlocking the full potential of every child and youth, and creating the right conditions to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Through our multisectoral approach, unique financing models, focus on innovation as a tool for social good, and partnerships, we aim to bring hope and real opportunities to the lives of impoverished and marginalized boys and girls.

EAA is comprised of five programmes and sections: Educate A Child (EAC), Al Fakhoora, Reach Out To Asia (ROTA), Protect Education in Insecurity and Conflict (PEIC), and Innovation Development Directorate (ID).