Sharjah: The Sharjah Animation Conference (SAC) has announced its sponsors for the 2024 event, which will take place at the Expo Center Sharjah from May 1-5. Organised by the Sharjah Book Authority, SAC is a highly anticipated event that brings together animation enthusiasts, professionals, and content creators from around the world.

The Sharjah Animation Conference promises to be a highly rewarding event for all attendees. It features a diverse program with 60 events, including 30 immersive workshops, 20 panel discussions, 5 inspiring talks, and 5 unforgettable music concerts, and it features 71 guests from 12 countries. With such a diverse range of events, attendees are sure to find something that interests them and inspires them to explore their creativity further. For more information, visit https://www.sharjahanimation.com/.

A global event with global partners

For 30 years and counting, Toon Boom Animation has been the global leader in preproduction and 2D animation software, with clients in over 140 countries. The organisation has made its mark with products that include Harmony (end-to-end animation) and Storyboard Pro (storyboarding and layout), which continue to build upon its reputation for high-performance tools that push the limits of creativity. Producer (production management) and Harmony Gaming (drawing and animation tools for game development) are the most recent new products to join the line-up. Disney Television Animation, Bento Box, Fox Television Animation, Dog Head, Nippon Animation, The SPA Studios, Xilam and Boulder Media are just a few examples of its high-profile clients.

At this year’s SAC, Toon Boom will be providing winners with a professional animation software license as a prize giveaway. Additionally, they will be hosting immersive workshops during the conference, providing attendees with hands-on experience on how to use Storyboard Pro and Harmony software. The workshops will be taught by Mr. Prashant Gawande, an experienced technical specialist with a depth of experience in the animation industry. These workshops are a great opportunity for attendees to learn from industry professionals and improve their skills.

Wacom, a leading company in interactive pen displays, pen tablets, and stylus products, is also a key sponsor of the conference and will provide the winners with Wacom drawing tablets. Wacom's innovative solutions for digital creativity and productivity are essential tools for many animators and digital artists. Their products are designed to enhance the creative process, making them a valuable addition to any animator's toolkit.

MSI, a global technology company known for its comprehensive lineup of laptops, graphics cards, monitors, and other products and services, is another prominent sponsor for SAC 2024. MSI's high-performance hardware is often used by animators and digital creators to bring their projects to life. During the conference, MSI will provide a number of laptops for use during the five-day event.

Supporting and nurturing the animation industry

During the SAC 2024, the winners of the Pitch the Project Award and the Book Trailer Award will be honoured and awarded with prizes. The “Pitch the Project” Award challenges local artists, authors, producers, and creative minds to create captivating pitch documents for potential animated series themed around Middle Eastern cultures. The Book Trailer Award invites individuals, groups, and creative agencies to create promotional videos for the “Kharareef” book series by Emirati author Dubai Abulhoul, published by Kalimat Group.