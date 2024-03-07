Summit was to bring the common mission to life to transform the way power is produced, decarbonizing and electrifying communities all over the world

Dubai, UAE: As part of its ongoing efforts to build strong relationships across the power generation value chain and continuously improve the industry’s work safety standards, GE Vernova’s Gas Power business (NYSE: GE) recently hosted in Dubai, UAE, more than 100 Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) participants from all parts of the world at the Global EPC Summit.

The participants from more than 20 EPC companies came together with end customers and GE Vernova experts to strengthen collaboration in the power industry, with the aim of bringing the common mission of equipment providers, EPCs and power producers to life to transform the way power is produced, catering for a new era of energy that electrifies the world while at the same time decarbonizing it. The 100+ attendees discussed the status and outlook of the global power segment as well as the commercialization of decarbonization technologies and innovations that will drive a lower-carbon energy future.

Safety was a key focus of the agenda, and participants spent a full day discussing industry challenges and sharing case studies and best practices. Over the course of the event, attendees collaboratively developed a pledge which was signed by all participants: “We pledge to WORK TOGETHER with our partners to continuously improve SAFETY, making safety a CORE VALUE of our culture, to ensure EVERY EMPLOYEE goes home safely each day.”

Joseph Anis, President & CEO of GE Gas Power Europe, Middle East, and Africa said: “Our mission is to electrify the world while working to decarbonize it, and to achieve that mission we need strong collaborations across the entire value chain. The Global EPC Summit we hosted in Dubai was an excellent opportunity to bring key players of the industry together, exchange views and experiences on technology and market trends, and align organizations around the need for continuous improvement of safety and the establishment of common safety standards. It was a great moment when all participants signed the safety pledge everyone had previously created together.”

Robert Cummings, Chief Safety Officer & Executive Director - Global EHS for GE Vernova said: “Having the leaders, the actual decision makers in a room for a full day and discuss safety was a phenomenal opportunity to make our industry safer. I was very pleased to see everyone’s clear commitment to improving safety standards, empowering their employees to go home safely every day, and ultimately saving lives. Safety is no longer considered intellectual property – it’s meant to be shared and learnt from across the industry. At the Global EPC Summit, everybody agreed that safety is more than a top priority – it must be a core value. We will continue collaborating with organizations across the industry to raise the bar on safety.”

After the very positive feedback from participants, GE Vernova is planning to host the Global EPC Summit every year. “We look forward to strengthening collaboration and improving safety throughout the year, and I am excited to discuss the progress at next year’s Global EPC Summit”, Joseph Anis concluded.

