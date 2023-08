Dubai: The Forbes Middle East Sustainability Leaders' Summit 2023 will convene international leaders in sustainability, technology, finance, and policy in Abu Dhabi from November 1-3. Under the theme: “Driving economic growth for a greener world,” the highly anticipated event will be chaired by His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade for the U.A.E.

HE Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi recently expressed his enthusiasm for the event and his upcoming role: “This is a prestigious and important summit, which brings together global and regional government representatives, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and policymakers to address the most pressing challenges related to sustainable economic growth and climate action that we face today. At the summit, we aim to foster collaboration, drive innovation, and create actionable solutions to pave the way for a greener, more sustainable future."

The Forbes Middle East Sustainability Leaders’ Summit 2023 plays a crucial role in the global push for environmental conservation and sustainable development. This summit, being held in the capital of the U.A.E., is a timely demonstration of the potential and progress of energy transition in the region. The gathering of international leaders in sustainability, technology, finance, and policy will serve as an invaluable platform for discussing, innovating, and driving global strategies toward sustainable living. Taking place before the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), it will set the tone for international and regional dialogue and decision-making, allowing the world's leaders to approach the conference with informed perspectives, ambitious goals, and actionable strategies for combating climate change.

As the chair of the Forbes Middle East Sustainability Leaders' Summit, HE Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi will lead discussions that will showcase the U.A.E. government's visionary approach and its commitment to fostering sustainable development.

Khuloud Al Omian, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Middle East, expressed her pride in having HE Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi as the chair of the upcoming summit, highlighting his wealth of knowledge, expertise, and dedication to developing sustainable green economic practices. “His vision will undoubtedly contribute to the summit's success and inspire participants to take bold steps in their respective industries across the Middle East,” said Al Omian.

Participants can expect an engaging and comprehensive program featuring keynote addresses, panel discussions, interactive workshops, and networking opportunities. The agenda will cover a wide range of topics, including the importance of public-private partnerships in sustainable economic growth, inspiring climate action and resilience in the economy, examining the role of sustainable finance and investment in driving green trade practices, exploring policy and regulatory frameworks for a sustainable economy, and leveraging technology for capacity building and knowledge sharing.

Innovation is the key driver for developing and bolstering the local and regional green economy, a focus that is particularly relevant in the context of the Forbes Middle East Sustainability Leaders’ Summit in Abu Dhabi. Advancements in sustainable technologies and practices, ranging from renewable energy solutions to waste management systems, have the potential to dramatically reshape the economic landscape of the region. Not only can they replace or reduce reliance on traditional, environmentally harmful industries, but they can also create new avenues for job creation and economic growth.

By fostering entrepreneurship and attracting global investments, the U.A.E. and its neighboring countries aim to become leading hubs for green innovation. This transformation is not only crucial for regional sustainable development, but it also sets a precedent and provides a replicable model for similar regions around the globe. In turn, this boosts the global green economy and helps to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement and other international environmental commitments.

The Forbes Middle East Sustainability Leaders' Summit promises to be an impactful event that will empower global leaders, industry experts, and stakeholders to address the most pressing environmental challenges of our time. By accelerating the transition toward a greener, more sustainable world, the summit aims to create a legacy of sustainable development and prosperity for future generations.

About Forbes Middle East

Forbes Middle East is a licensed edition of Forbes for the Arab world, championing inspiring business journalism and entrepreneurial capitalism. Its online and social platforms break news covering billionaires, business, investment, technology, economy, entrepreneurship, leadership, and luxury lifestyles. The monthly magazine, featuring in-depth interviews with the Middle East’s most influential and innovative leaders, is published in print in English and Arabic, with digital versions available to both regional and global audiences online. Forbes Middle East extends the Forbes brand of journalism across the Arab world, conducting its own comprehensive research to publish original lists that adhere to strict methodologies. Its content attracts business leaders, investors, active and potential entrepreneurs, and a wide audience of ambitious and influential executives.

