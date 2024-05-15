Showcasing Reverse the Red talks, fun educational games and activities and Keeper Talks

The fully virtual 24-hour event is aimed at fostering 100,000 commitments and actions towards species conservation.

Representatives from Fujairah Research Centre and Burj Al Arab Turtle Rehabilitation Program are invited by The Green Planet Dubai to speak to the visitors about local conservation efforts.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Green Planet Dubai, Middle East’s only indoor tropical rainforest located in Dubai and home to 3,000 plants and animals from across the globe, proudly announces its participation in the inaugural virtual 24-hour World Species Congress, a global movement dedicated to reversing the decline in species highlighted by the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species and Ecosystems, organised by Reverse the Red.

Taking place on 15th May 2024, the World Species Congress will be a fully virtual 24-hour event aimed at fostering commitments and actions towards species conservation. With an ambitious goal of encouraging 100,000 commitments worldwide, the Congress aims to celebrate successful strategies, tools, and partnerships while inspiring participants to replicate, amplify and accelerate conservation efforts.

As part of this global initiative, The Green Planet Dubai will be the only zoological facility in the region to host this prestigious satellite event that features presenters from over 50 countries to raise awareness and celebrate the World Species Congress. The official Reverse the Red talks and presentations will be streamed through various screens at The Green Planet Dubai, allowing guests to witness and enjoy the discussions.

For one day only, special games and activities related to the IUCN Red List await visitors of all ages at The Green Planet Dubai, with the aim to educate them in a fun way, on conservation efforts and actions they can take in their daily lives. Activities will include a scavenger hunt, taking place throughout the day, hosted in the biodome, rewarding children with a red slushy upon completion and a family game where guests can guess the conservation status of animals as well as puzzles and other fun happenings.

Throughout the day, The Green Planet Dubai’s biologist team will host Keeper Talks at various animal exhibits, providing insights into the threats faced by these species and the conservation actions being taken to combat population loss. These species include Cichlid, Burmese Pythons, Sloths, Parrots, Slow Lorises, Lemurs, and Cotton Top Tamarins. The in-house biologists will focus on the conservation of these species and the efforts being made to protect them.

Additionally, The Green Planet Dubai is welcoming two UAE based organisations: the Fujairah Research Centre and the Burj Al Arab Turtle Rehabilitation Project, to further raise awareness about the local conservation efforts, by inviting them to speak to the visitors on the day in the biodome.

Reverse the Red aims to reverse the current negative trends in species survival highlighted by the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species and Ecosystems. Reverse the Red aims to ignite optimism and collaborative action to guarantee the survival of all species we share this planet with, and the ecosystems they live in and to empower communities around the world to make this happen.

After visiting The Green Planet Dubai, guests can continue to participate by registering and tuning in to the talks and presentations: Begin Registration: Reverse the Red: World Species Congress (swoogo.com)

Note:

Date: Wednesday, 15th May 2024

Venue: The Green Planet Dubai

Operating hours: 10am – 6pm

Price: Starting from AED 155 per person

Offer:

Reverse the Red talks and presentations showcased around The Green Planet Dubai.

Keeper Talks from 11:00am until 5:00pm by in-house biologists at The Green Planet Dubai.

ICUN related games and activities for children such as a scavenger hunt in the biodome, family games and more.

Fujairah Research Centre and the Burj Al Arab Turtle Rehabilitation Project will speak to visitors in biodome to raise awarness about local conservation efforts.

Begin Registration: Reverse the Red: World Species Congress (swoogo.com)

