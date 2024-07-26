CAIRO, July 25 (KUNA) -- At least 257 people died and scores of others were reported missing due to two landslides in Gofa region, southern Ethiopia.

Local authorities expect the death toll to top 500 as search and rescue team continue battling to recover more bodies, Cairo News TV reported on Thursday.

When the first landslide occurred, crowds of people rushed to rescue the victims shortly before a second landslide buried them alive, head of the Disaster Risk Management Commission's (EDRMC) office in the region Marcus Melise said.

