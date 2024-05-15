Events introduced collaborative sustainability programmes to incentivise and enable waste management on a resident level, including the deployment of 100 Smart Bins across select communities.

Dubai, UAE: Dubai Asset Management, which owns and operates one of Dubai’s largest leasing portfolios of residential communities under Dubai Holding Asset Management, has launched a sustainability drive designed to improve waste management across its residential communities. The initiative aims to reduce community-generated waste in landfills by implementing targeted recycling programmes and using innovative methods to recover energy from general waste. These efforts underscore DAM’s strong commitment to sustainability and its active role in promoting environmental change.

The initiative kicked off with a series of educational workshops, activities, and discussions, engaging residents of Shorooq and Al Khail Gate over the weekend. This follows the strategic partnership announced in December 2023 between Dubai Asset Management and BEEAH Tandeef, the waste collection and city cleaning business of BEEAH Group, which is a key partner in driving this sustainability initiative forward.

Interactive workshops and panels for adults, along with hands-on upcycling craft activities for children, highlighted the importance of waste segregation and recycling. The events were also an opportunity to announce two components of Dubai Asset Management’s sustainability drive: the Sustainable Behaviour Incentive Program and The Green Ambassadors Club Program.

The Sustainable Behaviour Incentive Program will see 100 smart bins installed at Al Khail Gate and Shorooq. The bins, produced by UAE-based manufacturer Renie, use blockchain-enabled technology to collect essential waste data. Each bin is embedded with sensors and a selective opening mechanism to ensure plastic and pre-approved materials are recycled accurately.

To encourage smart bin use, Dubai Asset Management is partnering with Tickit, an instant rewards platform by Dubai Holding. Residents will earn instant Tickit points for recycling plastic waste, which can be used at participating retailers and destinations across Dubai, including Bluewaters Dubai, The Outlet Village, and more.

The Green Ambassadors Club Program aims to motivate, educate, and incentivise sustainable environmental practices among Dubai Asset Management’s residents by appointing “Green Leaders.” Selected residents will be responsible for raising awareness and encouraging their community to practice sustainable waste management, identifying areas of improvement, and encouraging fellow residents to become stalwarts of the environment.

By actively engaging residents in its sustainability agenda, Dubai Asset Management aims to foster a culture of environmental responsibility within its communities, emphasizing the significance of recycling and waste segregation at the source. This initiative not only helps divert waste from landfills, mitigating environmental hazards, but also contributes to the circular economy where waste materials are continuously repurposed and reused. Through these efforts, DAM is dedicated to addressing each community's environmental footprint, in alignment with the UAE's Green Agenda 2030 and the visionary Dubai 2040 Urban Masterplan.

Dubai Asset Management’s portfolio includes diverse, strategically located residential communities that appeal to a wealth of different lifestyles. These include upscale living at City Walk Residences, Bluewaters Residences, and Dubai Wharf, family-friendly communities at Layan, Ghoroob, Shorooq and Remraam, and affordable corporate housing options.

About Dubai Asset Management

Dubai Asset Management maintains a substantial presence in Dubai with a leasing portfolio of 15 distinct residential communities, elevating the city’s global recognition as one of the most desirable and liveable destinations worldwide. Dubai Asset Management encompasses every facet of Dubai's housing landscape, offering a wide array of choices for individuals, families, and corporate clients seeking harmonious living environments for their staff.

Dubai Holding Asset Management also offers a resident portal and mobile application to simplify day-to-day interactions, including contract renewals, online payment and service requests.

To learn more, visit: https://www.dubaiam.ae/

