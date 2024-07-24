MUSCAT: The Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP), in collaboration with the Directorate General of Customs, has announced the enforcement of Ministerial Decision No. (519/2022), prohibiting the importation of plastic bags in Oman effective from September 1, 2024.

The announcement underscores the Ministry's dedication to tackling the environmental challenges posed by plastic waste.

The ban targets a comprehensive list of products categorized under specific Harmonized System (HS) codes. It includes various types of sacks and bags, with particular focus on those made from ethylene polymers.

Both biodegradable and non-biodegradable plastics are covered by this regulation. For biodegradable plastics, the ban includes shopping bags, waste bags, food packaging bags, and medical use bags made from ethylene polymers. In contrast, non-biodegradable items covered by the ban include shopping bags, waste bags, food packaging bags, and medical use bags, also made from ethylene polymers.

Furthermore, the prohibition extends to other types of plastics. Biodegradable plastics, including shopping bags and waste bags, will be banned, as will non-degradable food packaging bags and medical use bags made from other types of plastics.

The Ministry's move is part of a broader effort to reduce plastic pollution and enhance environmental sustainability within the country. Industrial and commercial establishments are strongly encouraged to adhere to this new regulation to avoid disruptions and contribute positively to environmental conservation.

In a complementary effort this year, the Environment Authority (EA) has issued a decision to gradually phase out all forms of plastic shopping bags in Oman. This decision, EA Decision 8/2024, is based on the Environmental Protection and Pollution Control Law issued by Royal Decree 114/2001, Royal Decree No. 106/2020 establishing the Environment Authority, and Ministerial Decision 2020/23 concerning the ban on single-use plastic shopping bags.

This initiative aligns with the recent announcement made by the EA in February, emphasizing the ongoing efforts to eliminate plastic waste and reinforce environmental protection measures. Together, these regulations represent a comprehensive approach to reducing plastic pollution and promoting sustainability in Oman.

