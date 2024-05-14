DP World is working with Swedish electric vehicle (EV) company Einride to deploy electric and autonomous vehicles at Jebel Ali Port, with the first autonomous pilot slated for use at the port in 2025.

The Dubai-based port operator aims to save 14,600 tonnes of CO2 and 158 tonnes of nitrogen oxides annually using heavy-duty electric vehicles in its operations.

From the end of 2024, 1,600 container movements per day will be done using the 100 connected electric trucks managed by an Einride digital operating system, which is designed to maximise efficiency of electric and autonomous road freight operations.

An autonomous pilot is expected to be used for the first time in 2025.

