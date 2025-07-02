Muscat: Oman Air, the national carrier of the Sultanate of Oman, today celebrated the launch of its inaugural flight to Amsterdam, marking a significant addition to its growing European network and reinforcing the airline’s commitment to connecting Oman with key global markets.

The four-weekly service, the first direct connection between Oman and the Netherlands, was officially inaugurated in a ceremony held at Muscat International Airport. The event was attended by His Excellency Azzan Qassim Al Busaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, H.H Dr. Faris Al Said, Member of the Technical Team for Oman Promotional Brand, Her Excellency Stella Kloth, Dutch Ambassador to Oman, senior officials from Oman Air, government representatives, airport stakeholders, and media partners.

H.E. Azzan Qassim Al Busaidi said, “The launch of direct flights between Muscat and Amsterdam marks another step in strengthening Oman’s position as a high-quality, accessible tourism destination. The Netherlands is a key source market for us, and this new route enhances our ability to welcome more visitors to experience Oman’s landscapes, heritage, and hospitality. We congratulate Oman Air on this milestone and look forward to the opportunities it will bring for tourism, trade and investment.”

Con Korfiatis, Chief Executive Officer of Oman Air, added, “We are delighted to launch services to Amsterdam, a vibrant European gateway and a strategic addition to our network. This route not only connects two dynamic cities, but also opens new possibilities for travellers across the world. Coming just one day after our official entry into oneworld, today’s launch symbolises the momentum we’re building for our airline, for Oman, and for our guests.”

The launch comes just one day after Oman Air’s official integration into the oneworld alliance, making Amsterdam the first new destination to join the airline’s network under the oneworld banner. Through oneworld, Oman Air guests will now benefit from seamless connectivity to over 900 destinations around the world, while travellers from across Europe can more easily access the beauty, culture, and hospitality of Oman.

Amsterdam becomes Oman Air’s 11th destination in Europe, joining Paris, Frankfurt, Munich, Milan, Rome, Zurich, Istanbul, Trabzon, Moscow, and London, which the airline will increase to double daily in October. The new route supports Oman’s broader tourism strategy and Vision 2040 goals by improving accessibility to the country and expanding its international footprint.

