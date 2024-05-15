UAE, Abu Dhabi: In line with its ongoing efforts to empower women in engineering, Abu Dhabi University (ADU), concluded the sixth annual ‘Women in Engineering Forum’ 2024 for the fifth consecutive year. The Forum was organized by ADU’s College of Engineering in collaboration with the International Federation of Structural Concrete UAE (fib-UAE), and in strategic partnership with Abu Dhabi City Municipality, the Society of Engineers and Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau and sponsored by TransGulf Readymix.

Under the theme “Engineering the Future: Women Breaking Barriers with Innovation for a Sustainable World,” this year’s Forum served as a dynamic platform celebrating the remarkable contributions of women in engineering. The event aimed to enhance equity, diversity, and inclusivity across different engineering fields.

Chaired by Dr. Reem Sabouni, Associate Professor at ADU and ChairWomen Engineers at fib-UAE, and President of the American Society of Civil Engineers UAE Section (ASCE-UAE), the Forum witnessed the gathering of over 20 influential women in the field of engineering and more than 150 attendees. During the event, the speakers addressed the challenges women face within this field and presented solutions to harness their potential in advancing the engineering profession and skillset. The event facilitated the exchange of knowledge, experiences, and skills, with a particular focus on sustainable development and women in empowerment.

Through a hybrid format designed to reach regional and international audience, the Forum featured keynote speeches and technical presentations from both international and national experts. These discussions explored the roadmap to bridge the gender gap in implementing innovative technologies and sustainability practices in various engineering fields.

-Ends-

About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions, translating the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world-class research.

Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Dubai, the University serves over 8,000 students from over 100 nationalities. The University is home to five colleges across different disciplines including arts and sciences, business, engineering, health sciences, and law, while offering a diverse range of over 50 undergraduate and graduate programs.

According to the Times Higher Education Rankings (THE), ADU ranks second in the UAE for its research quality, and it is among the top three universities in the UAE, while holding the number one position in the teaching pillar. Additionally, THE Rankings has recognized the University’s Business and Economics subject area as number one in the UAE.

The University has made an impressive debut in THE Young University Rankings 2023, ranking in the 58th position globally among the world's best universities that are 50 years or younger. Furthermore, the University came in 59th place in the prestigious THE Asia Rankings 2023 and was ranked first in the UAE for graduate employability as per the Global University Employability Ranking 2023-24.

Parallelly, ADU ranks in the 580th place globally, according to the 2024 edition of the QS World University Rankings and received a 5-star rating in the 2022 QS Stars rating.

ADU continues to empower faculty and students with state-of-the-art resources, facilities, and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support research-based problem-solving. The University maintains strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and public and private sector organizations, with institutional accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges' Senior College and University Commission (WASC).

To know more about ADU, follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Media Contacts

Weber Shandwick for Abu Dhabi University

Sara Farrah

Sfarrah@webershandwick.com