Abu Dhabi: The 5th RetrofitTech and Sustainable Buildings Summit, held under the patronage of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE) and co-hosted by TAQA Energy Services, successfully concluded this week, reaffirming Abu Dhabi’s commitment to sustainable development, energy efficiency, and circular economy practices.

As the region’s leading platform for advancing retrofitting and sustainable building solutions, the summit convened key stakeholders, including government officials, developers, infrastructure experts, and technology providers. Participating entities included ADNOC Distribution, Department of Education and Knowledge, and Masdar City, alongside senior representatives from DOE, TAQA Energy Services and a number of strategic partners.

The event provided a critical forum to discuss strategies aligned with the Abu Dhabi Energy and Water Strategy 2030, spotlighting innovative retrofitting technologies, green building practices, and policy frameworks to accelerate progress toward the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative targets. A key theme throughout the summit was the importance of fostering a year-round sustainable community lifestyle, supported by scalable, data-driven solutions and multi-sector collaboration.

Khalid Mohamed Al Qubaisi, Chief Executive Officer, TAQA Energy Services, said: “Our participation at the RetrofitTech and Sustainable Buildings Summit Abu Dhabi 2025 reflects our ongoing commitment to driving energy efficiency and sustainability across the emirate. We are actively developing more projects across strategic sectors: industrial, educational, healthcare, and government - reinforcing our role in advancing Abu Dhabi’s vision for a more efficient, future-ready built environment”.

Eng. Mohamed Al-Hadrami, Energy & Water Performance Efficiency Director at DoE, commented: "Retrofitting buildings in the Emirate is a foundational element of our endeavors to enhance energy efficiency and environmental sustainability." He indicated that "these projects are set to achieve total electricity savings estimated at about 220 gigawatt-hours throughout 2025, accompanied by an increase in the number of buildings undergoing retrofitting from 200 in 2025 to 300 by 2026."

Al-Hadrami also stated: "One of the most notable achievements was the approximately 185 gigawatt-hours in energy savings delivered in 2024 by 'TAQA Energy Services,' part of the 'TAQA' group, and other private energy service companies. This represents a saving of about 37 million dirhams in direct costs for commercial and governmental entities." He indicated that "the momentum is being maintained with commercial sector projects aiming to achieve savings of over 100 GWh. This will be accomplished by concentrating on building retrofitting operations, for example, the replacement of large-scale air conditioning systems, with these projects expected to commence generating significant savings by 2026."

Al-Hadrami detailed: "The Abu Dhabi Demand Side Management and Energy Rationalization Strategy 2030 embraces an ambitious outlook, with the goal of achieving a tenfold increase in the number of retrofitted buildings by 2030. This aligns with the Emirate's commitment to sustainability and to elevating the efficiency of power and water usage across all sectors." He further explained, "Retrofitting buildings is instrumental in lessening the environmental footprint, supporting the flexibility of the local economy, and advancing the quality of life for society."

Day one of the summit featured a keynote address by Mohamed Al Hadhrami, in which he emphasised on the pivotal role of retrofitting in reducing energy consumption, lowering emissions, and improving the environmental performance of Abu Dhabi’s building stock.

During the second day, an in-depth workshop was held for public sector stakeholders, focused on compliance with green building regulations, strategies for retrofitting existing assets, and elevating performance against ESG metrics. Experts shared actionable insights on integrating circular economy principles, aligning with regulatory mandates, and embedding sustainability into institutional operations to drive long-term value.

The summit solidified Abu Dhabi’s position as a regional leader in sustainable innovation and development. It served as a catalyst for actionable change, that aims to mobilise stakeholders to prioritise energy efficiency and green practices across the public and private sectors.

