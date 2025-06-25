More than 5,600 professionals, 100+ exhibitors, and 90+ speakers gathered for MEES 2025, culminating in a spectacular celebration of talent and creativity at the Middle East Event Awards.

Dubai, UAE – The 16th edition of the Middle East Event Show (MEES) drew to a powerful close, reinforcing its standing as the region’s premier platform for live events, experiences, and MICE innovation. For the first time hosted at Sheikh Maktoum Hall, Dubai World Trade Centre, MEES 2025 delivered a dynamic blend of thought leadership, cutting-edge showcases, and unmatched networking, attracting over 5,600 attendees from across the globe.

The show officially opened on 17 June, led by Mahir Julfar, Executive Vice President – Venue Services Management at Dubai World Trade Centre, with Exhibition Director Amar Daginawala and Alan Kelly, Commercial & Strategy Director at Informa. Together, they set the stage for two days of bold ideas and meaningful exchange.

“This region is entering an ultra-accelerated era of event expansion, particularly in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” said Amar Daginawala, Exhibition Director of the Middle East Event Show as the industry gears up for the next chapter in Saudi Arabia from 17 – 18 September 2025 at The Arena Riyadh. This year will mark the launch of the Saudi Event Awards that will recognise the exceptional growth and innovation of the events industry in the Kingdom. “As the industry rapidly scales, conversations around growing the full ecosystem, talent, infrastructure, and innovation, have never been more important. We need to ensure we’re expanding capacity with purpose: building internal capability while attracting the right expertise to help shape the future of events in the region.”

His remarks come at a time when the regional events industry is growing rapidly. The GCC events sector, led by the UAE and Saudi Arabia is valued at USD 78 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 121 billion by 2029, growing at a rate of 9% each year. Saudi Arabia’s event management market is the fastest growing in the region, set to more than double from USD 2.6 billion in 2024 to USD 5.4 billion by 2029, with an annual growth rate of 11%. Backed by Vision 2030 and major infrastructure projects, the Kingdom’s MICE sector is also gaining momentum and set to grow significantly in the coming years.

Where Ideas, Innovation, and Industry Converged

Spanning 17–18 June, the exhibition and seminar program brought together trailblazers from more than 40 countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, India, the UK, and the USA. With over 100 exhibitors on the show floor, attendees explored the latest in AV production, logistics, technology, creative services, staffing, and venue capabilities.

The content-rich agenda featured 35+ live sessions across two stages, spotlighting insights from leaders at Coca-Cola Arena, DXB LIVE, One World Rental, Department of Culture & Tourism – Abu Dhabi, Electra, Ethara, PurpleGlo, and others. Discussions focused on sustainability, culture-led programming, immersive tech, generative AI, and monetization strategies reshaping audience engagement.

Buildup Powers Bold Experiences Across the Region

As a returning Platinum Sponsor at the Middle East Event Show 2025, Buildup reinforced its position as a driving force in the region’s live events and exhibitions industry. With a portfolio spanning the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and beyond, Buildup has delivered high-impact projects for global platforms such as ADIPEC, GITEX, IDEX, Cityscape Global, and ATM, partnering with leading organisations including ADNOC, EDGE, Tawazun Council, the Ministry of Interior (KSA), and NHC. Their presence at MEES 2025 reflects not just visibility, but a deeper commitment to shaping the future of experiential events.

With over 17 years of regional and international expertise, Buildup continues to expand its services and creative capabilities across new markets. Their approach goes beyond execution, focusing on immersive brand storytelling, market insight, and innovative design. As the region’s experience economy evolves at pace, Buildup’s long-term vision is clear: to champion purposeful partnerships, deliver meaningful impact, and set a new benchmark for excellence across the events and exhibitions space.

A Night of Recognition: The Middle East Event Awards 2025

On 19 June, the spotlight shifted to Madinat Jumeirah for the Middle East Event Award, a glittering celebration of the region’s most impactful and visionary achievements. Over 1,000 industry leaders came together to honour excellence across 32 categories, from large-scale productions to rising stars and game-changing innovations.

“The awards are a reminder that every event is a creative and operational triumph, powered by people who dream big and deliver even bigger,” said Naomi Warmington, Senior Sustainability Manager at Informa Global and a Judge at the Middle East Event Awards. “We’re here to celebrate the imagination, resilience, and ambition shaping the future of experiences in the region.”

Winners of the Middle East Event Awards 2025:

Best Arts and Culture Event – ImaginExperience for Hegra After Dark

Best Association / Corporate Meeting – Joe Lewis Company (JLC) for Forbes 30/50 International Womens Day Summit

Best Community Event – DXB LIVE, Dubai World Trade Centre for Hatta Cultural Nights 2024-2025

Best Employer of the Year (<100 employees) – Pop Up Global & Solas Middle East

Best Employer of the Year (>100 employees) – dmg events

Best Entertainment Production – People for 53rd UAE Eid Al Eithad Celebration

Best Event Agency of the Year – People

Best Event Logistics Provider of the Year – EFM Global

Best Event Marketing Campaign of the Year – Live Nation Middle East Presents Coldplay Music of the Spheres World Tour Abu Dhabi, in partnership with DCT

Best Event on a Budget – DXB LIVE, Dubai World Trade Centre for Dubai Coffee Festival 2024

Best Event Photography & Videography – HH Photoshoot 2025

Best Event Recruitment Agency – ESMOS Recruitment

Best Event Space Design & Décor – Designlab Experience for Layali Diriyah 2025

Best Exhibition of the Year (<10,000 sqm) – NAC Fairs for The Baby Expo Dubai

Best Exhibition of the Year (>10,000 sqm) – Tahaluf for LEAP

Best Festival of the Year – Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi for Kayan Wellness Festival 2025 by LINKVIVA

Best Light & Sound Solution – Creative Technology for Harry Potter

Best Music Event – Live Nation Middle East Presents Coldplay Music of the Spheres World Tour Abu Dhabi, in partnership with DCT

Best Social Event – fischerAppelt for 30 Years Anniversary Qatar Foundation

Best Sporting Event – BONA FIDE for The Longines Global Champions Tour Final & The Global Champions Arabian Tour 2024

Best Staffing Agency of the Year – eventlab

Best Stand Design & Build (<100 sqm) – DXB LIVE, Dubai World Trade Centre for FujiFilm at Medlab Middle East 2025 & The Collective for MINI at Downtown Design

Best Stand Design & Build (>100 sqm) –Buildup for Tawazun Council Stand at IDEX 2025

Best Supplier of the Year – ELECTRA & ShowTex

Best Sustainability Initiative – People for 53rd UAE Eid Al Eithad Celebration

Best Temporary Venue or Structure – ELECTRA for CHANEL Haute Joaillerie Sport Dinner and Exhibition

Best Use of New Technology at an Event – The Originals + Dubai Future Foundation for Our Future(s)

Best Venue (<10,000 sqm) – Space42 Arena

Best Venue (>10,000 sqm) – Etihad Arena

Best Video Solution – Creative Technology for LIWA

Outstanding Brand Activation Event – Informa for World Health Expo (WHX)

Young Achiever of the Year – Ailsa Williamson from Tahaluf

The celebrations of the industry do not come to a close yet as the Saudi Event Awards launch in Riyadh on 18 September with 28 award categories. The awards will gather the who’s who of the MICE and live industry honouring companies and people who have delivered exceptional projections in the Kingdom.

The Future Starts Now

As the curtains close on MEES 2025, the energy, momentum, and ambition it sparked will continue to resonate across the region’s growing experience economy. The show will return in 2026, with even greater reach, deeper impact, and a renewed commitment to pushing the boundaries of what live events can achieve.

For more information about the Middle East Event Show, please visit the official website: https://informaconnect.com/middle-east-event-show/.



To find out how you can participate in the upcoming Saudi Event Show, visit www.saudi-eventshow.com

