​​​​​Doha, Qatar – The 2024 Global Security Forum will take place from May 20-22 in Doha, Qatar. The theme of this year’s forum is Strategic Competition: The Complexity of Interdependence. The conference will address today’s global security challenges within the context of strategic competition while assessing both risks and opportunities that result from complex interdependence.

The prestigious forum will delve into the nuanced dynamics of global security examining crucial issues including the war in Gaza, the geopolitical impact of non-state factors, complexity of supply chain management; climate change as a threat multiplier; energy security; essential technologies such as high-end semiconductors; food insecurity; and the practice of hostage-taking by state and non-state actors.

What: 2024 Global Security Forum on ‘Strategic Competition: The Complexity of Interdependence’.

Where: In-person programming in Doha, Qatar; Virtual participation at www.globalsecurityforum.com

When: 20-22 May 2024.

Who: Government officials, policymakers, diplomats, academics, intelligence, military, and law

enforcement professionals, humanitarian groups, NGOs and journalists.

Registration: In-person attendance by invitation only. No registration is required for virtual attendees.

Key Speakers:

H.E. Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, State of Qatar

H.E. Paul Kagame, President, Republic of Rwanda

H.E. Mohammed Shaia’ Al Sudani, Prime Minister, Republic of Iraq

H.E. Robert Dussey, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and African Integration of Togo, Togo

H.E. K. Shanmugam, Minister for Home Affairs and Minister for Law, Republic of Singapore

H.E Ali Ihusaan, Minister of Home Affairs, Republic of Maldives

H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson, African Union Commission

Mr. Paul Abbate, Deputy Director, Federal Bureau of Investigation

Ms. Christine Abizaid, Director, National Counterterrorism Center

Mr. Martin Griffiths, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, United Nations

Ambassador Roger Carstens, Special Presidential Envoy, for Hostage Affairs United States

Mr. Armen Grigoryan, Secretary, Security Council of Armenia office of the Prime Minister

Dr. Julie Sunday, Assistant Deputy Minister, Consular, Security & Emergency Management and Senior Officer of Hostage Affairs, Canada

Dr. Thanos Dokos, National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of Greece

Ambassador Timmy Davis, United States Ambassador to the State of Qatar, USA

Ms. Rebecca Weiner, Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism, New York City Police Department

Ambassador Gabriel Lüchinger, Head International Security Division ISD, Swiss Confederation

Ambassador Ahmed Abubakar, Director General, National Intelligence Agency, Federal Republic of Nigeria

H.E. Djibrill Bassolé, former Foreign Minister, Burkina Faso

H.E. Hekmat Karzai, Chairman, Centre for Conflict and Peace Studies

Mr Andhika Chrisnayudhanto, Deputy for International Co-operation, National Counter Terrorism Agency, Indonesia

Ambassador Bilahairi Kausikan, Former Personal Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Singapore

General Austin S. Miller (Ret.), Senior Fellow, Combatting Terrorism Center at West Point

Moderators:

Ms. Folly Bah Thibault, Journalist, Al-Jazeera English

Ms. Brianna Keilar, Co-Anchor “CNN News Central”, CNN

Mr. Ali Velshi, Host of “Velshi” and Chief Correspondent, MSNBC

Mr. Mark Mazzetti, Washington Investigative Correspondent, New York Times

Mr. Adam Goldman, Journalist, The New York Times

Mr. Steve Clemons, Founding Editor-at-large, Semafor

Mr. Peter Bergen, Vice President for Global Studies & Fellows, New America

About the Global Security Forum:

The Global Security Forum is an annual international gathering which has brought together, for several years, an international network of senior officials and experts and consistently included ministers, heads of security agencies, prominent experts, academics, journalists, and thousands of attendees. This invitation-only event provides a unique dynamic platform for international stakeholders to convene and address the international community’s leading security challenges.

