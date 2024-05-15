Show report reveals 81 per cent of hoteliers cite tech as key business success driver

74 per cent of surveyed guests planning wellness vacations

Leisure Show to explore UAE’s pathway to wellness tourism leadership

Dubai, UAE: The Hotel Show 2024 is emerging as a global hospitality showcase with organisers dmg events revealing 28 countries have confirmed they will mount national pavilions at the event, which runs at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 4-6 June.

The national pavilions’ roll call – the biggest in the event’s history which spans over two decades – encompasses all corners of the globe with the top 10 being Belgium, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Turkey, the UAE, and newcomer Poland.

The 2024 show, which will also feature four industry-shaping conferences, will put a strong focus on technology, sustainability, and wellness in evolving guest experiences.

“The Hotel Show 2024 will reflect the transformation of hospitality technology which is being shifted by growing guest expectations which are now seeking commitment to wellness trends and net-zero hospitality with a focus on sustainable practices,” commented Elaine O’Connell, Vice President of the Design & Hospitality Portfolio at dmg events.

An industry survey for the latest The Hotel Show report sees 81 per cent of hoteliers citing technology as vital to business success over the next five years and 73 per cent of guests preferring hotels offering self-service technology to reduce contact with staff and fellow guests.

The report also found most surveyed guests – 73 per cent are now planning vacations around improving their physical and emotional health reflecting a projected 12.42 per cent compound annual growth rate in the global wellness tourism market to 2030.

The prevailing hospitality trends will be explored in-depth by over 100 industry-shaping experts across the show’s four conferences: The Hospitality Leadership and F&B Forum, HITEC Dubai, UAE Professional Housekeepers Group Meeting, and THEME - The Hospitality Engineers Middle East Annual Conference.

RAK Porcelain’s Chief Marketing Officer, Renu Oommen will address the F&B Forum discussing how hotel procurement officials should emphasise the importance of innovation and adopt unconventional strategies in their restaurant supply choices. “It all makes a difference, which is why RAK Porcelain developed an inimitable dinnerware series ‘RAK Earth’ - awarded the German international design award for its unique sensory collection that captures the texture and essence of soil, reflecting the company's dedication to originality and inventive design. The collection stands as a testament to RAK Porcelain's commitment to excellence and creativity. We are excited about the future and look forward to continuing to inspire with our innovative upcoming collections,” he said.

The Hotel Show 2024 will span three DWTC halls and half of the Trade Centre Arena with over 250 expected exhibitors and an anticipated visitor turnout exceeding 10,000.

Leisure Show:

Co-located alongside The Hotel Show, Leisure Show will also be an international forum with country pavilions confirmed from Germany, Italy, the UAE, and Turkey. This year’s show will have a strong focus on transforming wellness and fitness spaces through product, design, and technology across its key segments of sports and fitness, wellness, and spa, as well as recreation and adventure.

Some 16 industry visionaries will take to the podium at The Leisure & Wellness conference to examine the wellbeing evolution and explore the paradigm shift towards wellness-centric travel choices in UAE tourism.

“Event attendees will delve into the paradigm shift influencing travellers to prioritise year-round well-being and discover how the UAE is establishing itself as a premier wellness destination for global visitors,” commented O’Connell.

Leisure Show will feature over 40 exhibitors and is expected to attract upwards of 1,000 industry-specific visitors. The show will run at DWTC’s Sheikh Saeed Hall 3 and together with The Hotel Show, the two exhibitions will occupy 17,500 square metres of floor space.

