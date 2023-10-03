Dubai, UAE – Hawkamah, the leading Institute for Governance, has announced it will collaborate with the International Corporate Governance Network (ICGN) in the ICGN-Hawkamah Annual Conference 2023, under the theme of 'Capital, Companies and COP28'. The much-anticipated conference will take place in the vibrant city of Dubai on November 28-29, 2023, and is expected to attract a plethora of governance leaders and experts.

The high-profile conference is expected to transcend the conventional, providing a strategic platform for a profound dialogue about the intricate interplay between financial ecosystems, corporate stewardship, and the transformative COP28 climate agenda. As industries around the world grapple with unprecedented challenges, this global governance dialogue comes as a beacon of insight, charting the course for responsible governance and sustainable growth in a rapidly evolving landscape.

Dr Ahmad Bin Hassan Al Sheikh, Chairman of Hawkamah Institute for Governance, articulated the significance, saying, "Our collaboration with ICGN represents a strategic step towards fostering comprehensive discussions on the synergies between financial systems, corporate responsibilities, and the imperative COP28 climate objectives. Through this conference, we forge ahead towards a future defined by governance excellence and visionary leadership."

The two-day conference promises an intellectual journey amidst Dubai's vibrant backdrop. It brings together luminaries, thought leaders, and experts from Egypt, France, Italy, UK, USA, India, and the Middle East, creating a melting pot of ideas. The dialogue will delve into the core of financial systems, unveiling insights into how responsible corporate stewardship can harmonize with the ambitious COP28 climate goals.

ICGN, Hawkamah's esteemed partner, echoes the sentiment of collaboration. Kerrie Waring, ICGN Chief Executive Officer affirmed, "We are pleased to be working with Hawkamah, bringing together investors, policymakers and stakeholders to catalyse positive change. This conference will address the governance of sustainability given that climate change presents a systemic threat to the future of humanity on a magnitude of importance like no other. It is incumbent on governments, companies, investors, auditors, and others to respond to this threat and help ensure that future generations are not unfairly burdened with the negative social, ecological, and financial consequences.”

Registration for the ICGN-Hawkamah Annual Conference 2023 is now open, with no attendance fee. Due to anticipated high demand and limited availability, interested participants are urged to secure their spots promptly.

Companies dedicated to elevating the standards of corporate governance are also invited to endorse this transformative event through sponsorship opportunities. By doing so, organizations underscore their dedication to governance excellence, sustainability, and fostering responsible leadership on a global scale.

For comprehensive details and registration for this pivotal event, please visit ICGN-Hawkamah Dubai Conference | ICGN

About Hawkamah

Hawkamah is a world-class corporate governance institute working to improve corporate governance practices of governments and companies across the Middle East and North Africa region (MENA). Founded in 2006 by OECD, the IFC, the World Bank, Union of Arab Banks and the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Authority, Hawkamah is a non-profit organisation that aims to promote corporate governance best practices, transparency, and accountability in the region. Hawkamah provides advocacy, training, research, and consulting services to companies, governments, and institutions across the MENA region.

About ICGN

Led by investors responsible for assets under management of around $77 trillion, and bringing together companies and stakeholders, ICGN advances the highest standards of corporate governance and investor stewardship worldwide in pursuit of long-term value creation, contributing to healthy and sustainable economies, societies, and environment.

ICGN’s comprehensive international work programme is based around three core objectives as follows:

Influence: public policy and professional practice with global standards of corporate governance and investor stewardship.

Convene: impactful global events to share knowledge, build networks and collaborate across capital markets.

Inspire: governance and stewardship professionals with guidance and education for in-house policies, activities, strategies, and reporting.

