Event being held in Dubai for the first time underscores Align Technology’s commitment to driving the adoption of digital dental care in the Middle East

Event showcased cutting edge innovations that will accelerate digital dental care globally

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Align Technology, Inc. (“Align”) (Nasdaq: ALGN) a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign® system of clear aligners, iTero™ intraoral scanners, and exocad™ CAD/CAM software for digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry, successfully held its annual Invisalign™ Scientific Symposium, the company’s European flagship event for orthodontists, for the first time in Dubai.

Having welcomed over 800 professionals from across the EMEA region, 138 of which attended in-person at the Madinat Jumeirah Resort in Dubai from September 9 – 10 2022, the event featured international speakers who delivered lectures on key topics from within the orthodontic community.

Organised under the theme, ‘Patient-centric Clinical Excellence,’ the Symposium discussed three core aspects – ‘the impact of technology on treatment experience’, ‘clinical outcomes in growing patients’, and ‘oral health during and post orthodontic treatment’.

Angelo Maura, General Manager Middle East & Africa at Align Technology, said: “The first annual Invisalign™ Scientific Symposium held in Dubai underlined the leading role the Middle East has gained in embracing the latest innovations in digital dental care and in promoting advanced orthodontic care. A panel of clinical speakers, including Invisalign trained orthodontists from across the Middle East and the wider EMEA region, discussed how digital dental care can be effectively leveraged to support the community, especially in the new reality.”

He added: “As Align Technology celebrates its 25th year in 2022, hosting the event in Dubai is a strong testament to how the Middle East region has evolved as a hub for advanced dental care over the past years. Our goal is to inspire doctors across the region to come together to share knowledge and experiences that will help future-proof and digitise their practices.”

The event was the first in-person Invisalign Scientific Symposium organised by Align Technology in two years, underlining the company's commitment to driving digital dental care and supporting the dental professional community with the latest innovations.

Invisalign Scientific Symposium Awards 2022

Dr Suliman Shahin, from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented the Middle East region and was chosen as the ‘Best of Invisalign Scientific Symposium 2022’ for his insightful discourse on ‘Invisalign approach and scientific review on the management of periodontally challenging cases.’ In his talk, he highlighted the use of clean aligner therapy, using Invisalign, to provide optimum periodontal health indices and outcomes compared to alternate treatment modalities.

Dr. Suliman Shahin, Vice Dean at Imam Abdulrahman Bin Faisal University’s College of Dentistry, and Saudi Orthodontic Society (SOS) Board of Directors Member, said: “It was my honour to participate at the annual Invisalign Scientific Symposium and to represent the Middle East region, which is one of the first movers in delivering digital dental care. With experts from across the world joining the event, it provided a well-rounded view on not just the upcoming trends but also how orthodontists can use clean aligner therapy as a treatment of choice and to promote better dental care practices.”

Align also highlighted orthodontic work by post-graduate students, with the new EMEA Emerging Leader Award category, which was awarded for the first time to Dr. Ambra Sedran. An external clinical committee comprising Dr. Esmeralda Herrero (Spain), Prof. Padhraig Fleming (UK) and Prof. Luca Levrini (Italy) selected the winner.

Other key sessions included a discussion on the principles and biomechanics of aligner treatment by Dr. Tommaso Castroflorio and Dr. Francesco Garino; Canine inclusion: Tads (temporary anchorage devices) and aligner strategy by Dr. Riccardo Capuozzo; Treatment of impacted teeth with Invisalign: a case series by Dr. Waddah Sabouni; Maxillary molar distalisation as part of aligner treatment in adults by Dr. Benedict Wilmes; Management of interdisciplinary orthognathic surgical cases with the Invisalign system by Dr. Thomas Felkai; Three-dimensional digital planning by Dr. Simonetta Meuli and Dr. Federico Brugnami; The future of Growing Patients Orthodontics Dr Nelly Sanseverino; Invisalign First protocol -reduction of orthodontic treatment relapse by Dr. Silvia Caruso; and Comparison between two different expansion protocols in early mixed dentition by Dr. Chiara Pavoni.

To enhance the learning experience and foster insightful discussions of the participants, the event also featured networking sessions, as well as iTero scanner live demos.

The event recording is available on demand to give doctors full flexibility to watch the presentations at their convenience, which they can access by registering on the Invisalign Scientific Symposium website.

A pioneer in digital orthodontics, including the Invisalign clear aligner system and iTero intraoral scanners, Align Technology brings the latest advances in digital dentistry with the use of 3D printing, creating the opportunity for trained professionals across the world to straighten millions of smiles in a gentle, non-invasive manner. Align Technology invests approximately USD $250million into R&D and innovation annually. Align Technology operates across more than 100 markets, including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Oman.

For more information about Align Technology, visit: https://www.aligntech.com/

For more information about the latest innovation at Align Technology for you practice, visit: www.digitalplatform.me.

About Align Technology, Inc.

Align Technology designs, manufactures, and offers the Invisalign system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, iTero intraoral scanners and services, and exocad CAD/CAM software. These technology building blocks enable enhanced digital orthodontic and restorative workflows to improve patient outcomes and practice efficiencies for over 212 thousand doctor customers and is key to accessing Align’s 500 million consumer market opportunity worldwide. Align has helped doctors treat over 12.8 million patients with the Invisalign system and is driving the evolution in digital dentistry through the Align Digital Platform, our integrated suite of unique, proprietary technologies and services delivered as a seamless, end-to-end solution for patients and consumers, orthodontists and GP dentists, and lab/partners. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

