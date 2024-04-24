HIS majesty King Hamad’s Special Representative Shaikh Mohammed bin Mubarak Al Khalifa received Professor Cathal Kelly, Vice Chancellor and Registrar of the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI), and Professor Sameer Otoom, president of the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland - Bahrain (RCSI Bahrain).

Shaikh Mohammed was briefed on RCSI Bahrain’s achievements and its projects, academic programmes and training.He commended RCSI Bahrain’s significant contributions to enhancing the skills of medical graduates through providing advanced medical education and training. He acknowledged its commitment to improve healthcare services and fostering partnerships with other healthcare entities in Bahrain as well.RCSI representatives expressed their appreciation to Shaikh Mohammed for his keenness to develop the educational sector in the kingdom and his support of the College.

