His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has stressed the kingdom’s commitment to further strengthening partnerships and encouraging investments to enhance the efficiency of health services.He highlighted the importance of enhancing the services in line with modern developments and technologies and compatible with future needs through innovation and the use of unique medical and data-centric technologies.

HRH Prince Salman also underscored the long-standing relations between Bahrain and the UAE when he met M42 managing director and group chief executive Hasan Jasem Al Nowais yesterday.M42 is an Abu Dhabi-based global tech-enabled health company.HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister underscored the importance of advancing bilateral and strategic co-operation to create promising investment opportunities and support various vital sectors.He emphasised the importance of exchanging expertise and best practices between the two countries across all sectors, particularly in the health sector, to achieve shared goals and aspirations.Mr Al Nowais expressed his appreciation to HRH Prince Salman for his commitment to strengthening Bahrain-UAE co-operation, particularly in the health sector, wishing Bahrain continued progress and prosperity.Finance and National Economy Minister Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa attended the meeting.

