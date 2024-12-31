Following the approval of the service and its positive participation in the Government Innovation Competition ‘Fikra’, launched by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, the National Ambulance Centre has launched the ‘First Responder Motorcycle Ambulance Service’, as part of developing access mechanisms and enhancing effectiveness and rapid response to emergency cases, especially in areas of traffic congestion and narrow streets and passages in all governorates.

The procedures followed to reach the accident site include two basic stages; the first is to send first responder units of ambulance motorcycles through the National Ambulance Operations Room upon calling the emergency number (999), where priority is given to accidents in areas that are difficult to reach by ambulances due to narrow streets or traffic congestion.

In the second phase, the “response phase,” immediate emergency services are provided, including cases of cardiac and respiratory arrest, accidents and injuries, all types of bleeding, convulsions, drowning, severe choking, in addition to fainting, low blood sugar, and emergency childbirth cases. Coordination is also made with traditional ambulance services for backup support and transportation if necessary.

An integrated team of motorcycle paramedics, who hold motorcycle licenses, has received intensive training programs in the field of roadside ambulance services, in line with the speed of response to emergency and necessary cases.

