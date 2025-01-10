His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, yesterday met the outgoing World Health Organisation (WHO) Representative in Bahrain Dr Tasneem Atatreh at Riffa Palace.HRH Prince Salman affirmed the kingdom’s commitment to advancing the health sector, improving the efficiency of health services, and ensuring their sustainability to achieve the kingdom’s comprehensive development goals under the leadership of His Majesty King Hamad.

HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister emphasised the importance of strengthening co-operation with specialised health organisations and institutions to adopt the best practices and enhance the efficiency of the national workforce in the medical field. This aims to improve the health of Bahrain’s citizens and residents while meeting the kingdom’s aspirations.HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister highlighted the mutual collaboration efforts between the kingdom and the WHO.He extended his best wishes to Dr Atatreh for success in her future endeavours.During the meeting, the latest international developments in health and topics of mutual interest were discussed.

Dr Atatreh expressed her gratitude for HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister’s commitment to strengthening co-operation between the kingdom and the WHO to achieve mutual aspirations and wished Bahrain continued progress and prosperity.Shaikh Mohammed bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa and Finance and National Economy Minister Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa attended the meeting.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).