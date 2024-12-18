Medical services at Bahrain’s main government hospital – Salmaniya Medical Complex (SMC) – could be on the rise if the current building structure can accommodate extra levels.

The National Strategic Bloc, led by Parliament’s financial and economic affairs committee chairman Ahmed Al Salloom, suggests four additional floors could help address ‘overcrowding issues’ and allow for the expansion of key services.

He called for a comprehensive feasibility study to determine whether expanding the six-storey building was structurally viable. SMC, which first opened in 1959 and completed all its sections by 1978, is the largest healthcare facility in Bahrain.

“One visit to the hospital is enough to understand the current dire situation,” said Mr Al Salloom, who represents the area in Parliament. “Patients are crowded in the corridors, often unable to find chairs to sit on, and have to wait for long periods to see doctors.”

While he acknowledged that he was not an engineering expert, he cited advice from consultants who believed the building’s structure could accommodate the expansion plans.

“The durability of materials used 65 years ago was exceptional, and the government made the right decision to invest in strong buildings that could last,” he said.

The MPs behind the proposal argue that SMC’s challenges go beyond space constraints.

He noted that while the National Health Insurance Scheme (Sehati), which will direct patients to private hospitals, might alleviate some of the burden, SMC would remain the primary healthcare provider for many due to its free services. “Not everyone will be willing to pay 40pc of the cost in private hospitals, making SMC the only available option for a large portion of the population,” he said.

The MP also emphasised the importance of decentralising healthcare, urging health centres in Bahrain’s four governorates to take on more responsibility for initial treatments to reduce the number of referrals to SMC.

The initiative may be considered as reflecting the government’s commitment to modernising the healthcare sector and ensuring access to quality medical services for all citizens.

Government Hospitals’ chief executive Dr Mariam Al Jalahma said she would support the idea providing professional studies proved positive. Any additional space created could either expand current services or introduce new, cutting-edge healthcare services, she added.

Dr Al Jalahma revealed that the proposed expansion aligned with a broader 10-year strategic plan for SMC.

Capital Trustees Board chairman Saleh Tarradah described the expansion idea as ‘good’ along with requesting more specific details. “The medical departments of pressure should be first identified and accordingly prioritised when any expansion plan is drawn up,” he suggested.

“The proposal should be clearly focused. The departments most under pressure appear to be the maternity and emergency units.”

Parliament Speaker Ahmed Al Musallam has referred the proposal to the services committee for review.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).