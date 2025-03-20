Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority ‘Ashghal’ has announced the commencement of the Secondary Standard Dosimetry Laboratory (SSDL) project, the first of its kind in Qatar.

Located in Al Sailiya and spanning 3,500sqm, the project aims to ensure the accuracy and reliability of radiation measurements in accordance with the standards of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

This initiative reflects Qatar’s commitment to enhancing radiation safety and leveraging the latest technological advancements, solidifying its position as a regional and international leader in this critical field.

Eng. Hashem Ali, the Secondary Standard Dosimetry Laboratory (SSDL) project engineer from the Building Projects Department, emphasized that the laboratory will provide advanced calibration services for radiation measurement devices used in the medical, industrial, and environmental sectors.

This will contribute to improving the quality and safety of radiation measurements.

The exterior design of the facility is inspired by Qatari culture and the local environment, blending modernity with heritage to reflect the nation’s identity.

As part of the cooperation between the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change and Ashghal, a delegation conducted a field visit to the Malaysian Nuclear Agency to explore the latest global technologies in radiation calibration. This initiative enhances Qatar’s leadership in developing cutting-edge infrastructure that meets the highest international standards.

The visit aligns with the strategic efforts supporting the SSDL project, positioning Qatar among the leading nations in this field and ensuring unprecedented levels of accuracy and reliability in radiation calibration.

The Ashghal delegation included Engineer Hashem Ali, Engineer Khalid Al Emadi, and Engineer Munira Al Ansari. They explored state-of-the-art technical solutions and engaged in knowledge exchange with experts to ensure the highest standards in project execution. The visit was coordinated in collaboration with the Qatari Embassy in Malaysia and the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change. Ambassador Salah bin Mohammed Al Sarour welcomed the delegation at the embassy, praising the project’s significance in strengthening national capabilities in radiation calibration.

The Peninsula Newspaper