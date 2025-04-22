Iraq broke ground on Monday for its largest medical city that comprises seven hospitals with a total 700 beds, the official Iraqi News Agency reported.

Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani laid the ground stone for the project in the Southern Nasiriyah city at a cost of around 490 billion Iraqi dinars ($377 million) it said.

The facility comprises 13 different medical specialisations including heart, cancer, pediatrics, and other sections besides outpatient clinics, recuperation centres, studies sections, green parks, roads and power facilities.

“This is Iraq’s first integrated medical city which will provide all types of treatment to citizens and save them from travelling abroad for treatment,” Sudani said.

(Writing by Nadium Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

