His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, yesterday noted the importance of strengthening co-operation between Bahrain and international institutions to improve the kingdom’s medical care and treatment services.

He welcomed the co-operation agreement between King Hamad American Mission Hospital (KHAMH) and the Mayo Clinic Care Network, when he met Mayo Clinic Global Consulting medical director Dr Brian Costello at Gudaibiya Palace.

This partnership will integrate KHAMH into the global Mayo Clinic Care Network, providing access to expertise, resources, consultations and training, he said.

HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister commended Bahrain’s efforts in advancing its healthcare sector, which supports its comprehensive development, led by His Majesty King Hamad.

He highlighted Bahrain’s commitment to developing healthcare services across public and private hospitals, as well as enhancing training for medical professionals through partnership with prestigious international institutions.

HRH Prince Salman emphasised the importance of enhancing healthcare services across both public and private sectors to ensure high-quality care for all citizens and residents.

Dr Costello expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to meet with HRH Prince Salman and for his unwavering commitment to developing the kingdom’s healthcare through public-private partnerships.

Finance and National Economy Minister Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa and Cabinet Affairs Minister Hamad Al Malki also attended the meeting.

