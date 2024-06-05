ABU DHABI - Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company, the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has announced a strategic partnership with M42, an Abu Dhabi-based global tech-enabled health powerhouse, to launch the Amana Healthcare facility in Bahrain.

Amana Healthcare, a CARF and JCI-accredited subsidiary of the M42 group, is expanding into Bahrain to replicate its successful care model from the UAE. This move aligns with the healthcare objectives of Bahrain's Vision 2030, which aims to upgrade clinical outcomes and address the evolving healthcare requirements of the Kingdom to ensure the welfare of all citizens and residents.

The Bahrain Amana Healthcare facility, scheduled to commence operations in 2025, aligns with Mumtalakat's ongoing efforts to invest in and for Bahrain and M42's commitment to delivering world-class health solutions tailored to the specific requirements of the local community.

Furthermore, it aims to establish Bahrain as a global frontrunner in specialised rehabilitation and long-term care while generating employment prospects for Bahrainis in the clinical field.

Commenting on the announcement, Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Chief Executive Officer of Mumtalakat, said, "Our partnership with M42 signifies a shared commitment to developing sustainable, long-term collaborations. Together, we aim to contribute to the Kingdom's economic development, particularly in vital sectors such as healthcare. This presents an opportunity to enhance the existing healthcare landscape in Bahrain by addressing crucial gaps and delivering added-value services to the community, in addition to creating high-skilled jobs for Bahrainis."

Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of M42, said that this expansion will leverage M42's advanced health and medical expertise to deliver personalised and precise care to communities across Bahrain.

"The collaboration is aligned with M42's vision to transform health by positively impacting lives, enhancing outcomes for people, and improving overall quality of life. We look forward to providing our world-class, long-term care offering in Bahrain," he noted.

The new facility in Al Jasra will provide long-term care services for people with complex medical needs requiring extended inpatient stays. The facility aims to offer world-class, tech-enabled services, featuring a dedicated laboratory, radiology, pharmacy, therapy rooms, gym, hydrotherapy, majlis and recreational spaces.

It will also offer tailored social programmes and non-clinical services, such as community gatherings and recreational events, to help patients and their families adjust to life after hospitalisation.