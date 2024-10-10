ABU DHABI - Burjeel Holdings has announced the launch of 11 state-of-the-art PhysioTherabia centres, bringing the total to 28 centres as part of its ambitious growth strategy across Saudi Arabia.

With these new openings, the Group continues its growth across the Kingdom, making PhysioTherabia the fastest-growing and largest physiotherapy and wellness network in Saudi Arabia.

This expansion reinforces Burjeel's ongoing commitment to boosting its healthcare presence in key markets across the region and its long-term growth strategy target of opening 60 centres in the Kingdom by 2025.

The new centres are distributed in Riyadh, Madina, Jeddah, Dammam, Al Khobar, Yanbu, Tabouk, Taif, and Al Jubail.

John Sunil, Chief Executive Officer of Burjeel Holdings, said, "PhysioTherabia is committed to providing world-class services with a strong focus on patient well-being. This expansion aligns with Saudi Vision 2030's objectives of enhancing quality of life through improved healthcare access. By integrating sports and health, we aim to play a key role in fostering healthier, more active lifestyles across the Kingdom. As we advance our growth strategy, we are dedicated to setting new benchmarks in physiotherapy, rehabilitation, and wellness services."

Launched in partnership with Leejam Sports Company, PhysioTherabia is building partnerships with key healthcare institutions and sports clubs, further strengthening its unique position in the market.