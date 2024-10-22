Saudi Arabia - Lifera, have announced an agreement with Novo Nordisk, the world's largest producer of insulin. Through Lifera’s subsidiary, SaudiBio, the two companies have agreed to localize insulin production in Saudi Arabia.



This move will foster technology transfer and cultivate a skilled local biopharmaceutical workforce with aseptic production capabilities. By 2027, Saudi Arabia is set to become the first producer of a biologic innovator insulin in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.



These efforts towards insulin manufacturing localization will help to further diversify Saudi Arabia’s economy by growing the biopharmaceutical sector and ultimately contributing to Saudi’s Vision 2030.



Lifera’s Mission is to improve Saudi Arabia’s biopharma resilience and to enable the National Biotechnology Strategy both of which are advanced through the localization of insulin, an essential medicine, and the development of state-of-the-art biomanufacturing capacity.



This substantial achievement in local biopharmaceutical manufacturing has facilitated top-tier global knowledge transfer, will train the next generation of Saudi workforce skilled in highly technical aseptic manufacturing and is expected to create over 200 high-skilled jobs in Saudi Arabia by 2027/28.



Additionally, the partnership enhances access to affordable medications and fortifies the nation's healthcare supply chain.



On this landmark agreement, Novo Nordisk Saudi Arabia ‘will bring innovation closer to patients living with diabetes in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



The announcement of Insulin Local Manufacturing is a step towards ensuring sustainable access to innovative medication by collaborating with NUPCO, the Local Content and General Procurement Agency (LCGPA) and other key stakeholders who are striving to improve the quality of life for people living with diabetes.



Dr. Ibrahim Aljuffali, Chairman of the Lifera Board of Directors commented “Lifera is very proud to count Novo Nordisk as a customer and for the trust placed in us to meet and exceed their rigorous standards. Through this deal, Lifera is taking a big step toward achieving its mission to localise the manufacturing of essential medicines in Saudi Arabia and to enable the National Biotechnology Strategy by deploying state-of-the-art biomanufacturing capacity."

